North Adams chooses Alyssa Tomkowicz to fill School Committee vacancy

NORTH ADAMS — The City Council and School Committee voted to make Alyssa Tomkowicz a School Committee member, filling a recent vacancy.

Two candidates, Tomkowicz and Cody Chamberlain, applied for the role and spoke before the City Council and School Committee on Tuesday night.

Members from both bodies praised the candidates.

Though she would have liked to see more people apply, City Council President Lisa Blackmer said she as happy with the quality of both applicants. Both groups then voted to elect Tomkowicz and she was sworn in to the position.

She's filling the position that Joshua Vallieres held until late last year when Vallieres, who is the city clerk, resigned from his School Committee seat after learning about an ordinance that prevents him from holding both positions. There was about a year left in his term.

Tomkowicz, 29, grew up in Williamstown where she attended the public schools then graduated from Williams College. Now she lives in North Adams and works as a senior admission counselor for systems and outreach at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts. When the School Committee was looking to fill a vacancy in 2020, Tomkowicz was one of eight candidates who applied.

"The North Adams Public Schools have, in my opinion, been steadily improving throughout my whole life, and I would like to have a hand in making them the best they can be," she wrote in her application letter for the vacancy.

In her comments Tuesday night and her letter, she emphasized equity as a priority.

"I firmly believe accessibility and equity are two of the most important qualities for a school to possess," her letter reads.