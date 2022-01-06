North Adams schools closed Friday amid snowy forecast and COVID-induced staffing shortages

NORTH ADAMS — All North Adams public schools will be closed on Friday, the district has announced.
"Due to the potential for inclement weather forecasted for the morning commute and ongoing staff shortages associated with COVID-19, North Adams Public Schools will use an 'emergency day'," an announcement on the district's website reads. After-school activities also are canceled.
"Please use this day as an opportunity to rest and recover if necessary," the announcement adds.
The district reported more than 50 cases cases of COVID-19 in the first four days back from winter break this week.
McCann Technical School in North Adams, which is not part of the city school district, is not affected by Friday's closure.
In Pittsfield, Taconic High School and Reid Middle School were closed Thursday and Friday due to staffing levels.