<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

North Adams schools closed Friday amid snowy forecast and COVID-induced staffing shortages

Drury high school exterior

Drury High School, above, and all other North Adams public schools will be closed Friday for an "emergency day."

NORTH ADAMS — All North Adams public schools will be closed on Friday, the district has announced.

"Due to the potential for inclement weather forecasted for the morning commute and ongoing staff shortages associated with COVID-19, North Adams Public Schools will use an 'emergency day'," an announcement on the district's website reads. After-school activities also are canceled.

"Please use this day as an opportunity to rest and recover if necessary," the announcement adds.

The district reported more than 50 cases cases of COVID-19 in the first four days back from winter break this week.

McCann Technical School in North Adams, which is not part of the city school district, is not affected by Friday's closure.

In Pittsfield, Taconic High School and Reid Middle School were closed Thursday and Friday due to staffing levels.

Greta Jochem can be reached at gjochem@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6272.

Tags

Reporter

Greta Jochem, a Report for America Corps member, joined the Eagle in 2021. Previously, she was a reporter at the Daily Hampshire Gazette. She is also a member of the investigations team.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all