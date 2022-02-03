'It looks like we're past the surge': North Adams public schools seeing decrease in COVID-19 cases.

NORTH ADAMS — A surge in cases of COVID-19 in the city’s schools seems to be subsiding, Superintendent Barbara Malkas told the School Committee on Tuesday night.

“It looks like we’re past the surge,” Malkas said. “We’re really starting to see a decrease in the number of daily positives, but we are still seeing daily positives.”

Between Dec. 23 and Jan. 5, 87 people total — 62 students and 25 staff members — in the district tested positive for COVID-19, according to data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

After winter break, in the first three weeks of January, 142 people in the schools tested positive for COVID, according to Malkas.

At the height of cases, some classrooms, mostly at the pre-kindergarten level, Malkas said, closed, an after-school program was put on hold, and the district struggled with staffing shortages related to COVID-19.

Cases now seem to be decreasing, Malkas said. Last week, the school saw 29 cases, and so far this week, 25 have been reported, she told The Eagle.

Some schools in the state, like Pittsfield Public Schools, are shifting to have students with symptoms test at home and no longer doing contact tracing.

North Adams will still test students at school and do contact tracing. “We’re going to be continuing our testing program as is,” Malkas told the School Committee. “Numbers of cases are declining but they’re not eliminated,” she told the committee. “They’re not gone. We are still getting positive cases on a daily basis. And, you know, we’re hopeful that our families and our students will consider vaccination if they are eligible based on age.”

For those between the ages of 12 and 17, about 59 percent of students are vaccinated, Malkas said.

Younger students have a lower estimated rate. “It was closer to between 25 percent and 28 percent on the 5 to 11 population,” Malkas said. “But that was that was before Christmas break and we know that more families have taken advantage of vaccination since then. ... We do need to update that information.”

The figure for those 11 and under is based on current self report by parents and discussions with Northern Berkshire Pediatrics, Malkas wrote in a followup email. “We will get a more accurate picture with parental vaccination attestation.”