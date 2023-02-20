NORTH ADAMS — In North County, a thick plume of smoke from the scrapyard fire cleared many months ago, but a legal stench lingers.

The May 2021 fire, in the scrapyard of George Apkin & Sons, was so extensive that the firefighting backup was called in from as far away as Pittsfield and Orange.

North Adams late last year sent the business an invoice of $83,791 for fire-response costs, which the city says the company has not paid.

That’s one of the accusations from the city and its Redevelopment Authority made in a lawsuit filed this month in Berkshire Superior Court against the company. The suit is asking for a $218,771 attachment to the company’s property, saying that George Apkin & Sons is trespassing, that it has not paid rent in a decade for a small parcel it leased from the city, and that there are serious environmental concerns requiring investigation.

The nearly $219,000 would pay for owed lease payments, fire-response costs and other estimated damages.

Attorneys for both the plaintiff and defendant could not immediately be reached on Monday for comment. William Apkin, president of the George Apkin & Sons, declined to comment on the litigation. The scrapyard stopped operating in late 2022.

Before closing, the scrapyard was at its State Street property. In 2006, it leased a just-less-than-an-acre abutting parcel from the Redevelopment Authority, a five-member city board, but it hasn’t paid rent on it since 2011, the city’s complaint says. The agreement required that the company keep the land clean from contamination, which the city says George Apkin & Sons has not done.

The suit also accuses the scrapyard of expanding into Redevelopment Authority-owned land it did not lease, compounding the problem by placing vehicles, debris and hazardous waste there. The company created a pond on Redevelopment Authority property without the needed environmental permits, the complaint alleged, and the city asks that the company evacuate that property and do both an environmental analysis of it and any required remediation.

In court filings from last week, the company said that since late January 2011, it did not receive any notices about nonpayment of rent, complaints about trespassing or any kind of written notice about how it used the land. Counsel for George Apkin & Sons also argue that an attachment for unpaid rent, which was $5,000 a year, should be capped at $30,000 because of a six-year limitations period.

William Apkin said in an affidavit that he was not aware that any company items were stored on city or Redevelopment Authority property. The affidavit further asserted there have been no problems at the leased property requiring environmental assessment or reporting.

The city accuses the scrapyard of negligence. “The costs incurred by the City were the foreseeable result of Apkin’s failure to properly handle hazardous materials and negligent maintenance of the Apkin Property and use of the Authority Property,” the complaint reads.

The fire was ruled accidental, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said in June 2021.

The fire was caused by the use of heavy equipment on a car that still had gasoline in the tank. “The gasoline vapors ignited, causing the fire,” the fire marshal concluded. “The operation was routine in terms of what the junkyard does daily.”

The fire didn’t spread to the land the company leased or any Redevelopment Authority property, George Apkin & Sons says in court filings, and the defendant’s lawyers argue the city can’t recover fire-related costs from the company.

Results from a hearing on the case last week were not available on Monday.