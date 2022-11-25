How to weigh in on proposed rules for short-term rentals in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS — The city has long discussed possible rules for short-term rentals, like Airbnbs. On Monday, the public has a chance to weigh in on the latest proposal.

The City Council and Planning Board will hold a joint public hearing at 5 p.m. Monday in City Council Chambers. The topic: a proposed short-term rental ordinance.

There are more than 100 short-term rentals in the city, according to a state registry.

The proposal would require all units to register with the city and be inspected annually. Among other requirements, the rules would require certain postings in the unit including emergency exit diagrams.

Owners who don’t live in or adjacent to their short-term rental must have a professional manager. It also explicitly requires the units to comply with the state building code.

Further, the proposed ordinance outlines which part of the code different types of units must meet, depending on factors like if the owner lives in the property, and the type and size of the building.

The seven-page proposal is an updated version of a similar one the council debated earlier this year.

After meetings and public input, the City Council voted to send that draft ordinance back to the mayor's office for review. A group including Mayor Jennifer Macksey, the city's building inspector and a city councilor created a new proposal.