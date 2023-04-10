For people with mobility disabilities, navigating North Adams' crumbling sidewalks is like 'riding a roller coaster'

NORTH ADAMS — Ronald Sheldon plans his routes in and around downtown not based on speed, but on the quality of the sidewalk.
“You have to," he said. "I don't want to wind up in the hospital."
Sheldon, 68, rolls through North Adams using a motorized wheelchair, and he said it's difficult for him and other disabled people to navigate crumbling areas of city sidewalks.
He has a mental map of the worst spots, he said, as he rolled by Big Y on his orange and black wheelchair with an American Flag flying off the back. He pointed out deep cracks and crumbling spots on the sidewalk on Lincoln Street and bumpy spots on Main Street. "This is like riding a roller coaster," he said as he chugged down Main Street. Sometimes, when he thinks risking vehicle traffic is safer than the sidewalks, he chooses the road.
Complaints about uneven, cracked and deteriorated sidewalks are heard often from people who use wheelchairs and other mobility devices in the city. Earlier this year, Sheldon, a member of the city's Commission on Disabilities, pointed out problem spots on Church Street, Veterans Memorial Drive, in a letter read aloud at a City Council meeting.
"The intent of this letter is not to pick on everything broken and/or wrong in our lovely community," Sheldon wrote. "But rather to bring awareness to the everyday dangers that I myself face as well as I am sure other disabled members encounter just by simply trying to get around and have access to, or in, our community. I'm requesting that you take action to resolve these issues."
Mayor Jennifer Macksey said she agrees that crumbling sidewalks in the city can be dangerous, but improvements will take time and money.
For Sheldon, the biggest worry is that he will fall out of his chair when he hits a crack. “I can't get myself up," he said. "I have to have two ambulance guys come and pick me up when I fall on the floor in the house.”
Hitting a hole in the sidewalk can be serious, said Verne Bushika, who also uses a powered wheelchair. "If you're not watching or expecting it, it can throw you right on the ground." He has had close calls, near falls.
Like Sheldon, he has spots — Eagle Street is one — that he avoids. He can deal with crumbly sidewalk; uneven ones are what he fears. "You hit that and boom," he said. "It's taken a lot [of people] out of the chair. And you try and go slower, [but] in some places it just doesn't help."
The sidewalk has damaged Sheldon's chair. “I've gone through some of the cracks, and I've had to wait to six weeks for a new front tire because it really cut it all up," he said, adding that he has a backup chair.
"You'll see me in the roads most of the time," said Cat Goodell, who also goes by her Native American name, Walking Catamount, and uses a powered wheelchair. “A lot of people have to ride the roads because [the sidewalk] ain't safe."
Like Goodell, Gail Bell, 71, is also often riding her scooter in the road because the sidewalks are too bumpy. “They need to redo all the sidewalks," she said.
Goodell pointed across Ashland Street to a bumpy sidewalk spot. "I can't ride over there," she said. "You don't want to hit it, it hurts." Riding over uneven sidewalk is painful, agreed Daniel Rolnitk, 68, who also uses a powered chair.
Goodell wants city decision-makers to better understand what she and others like her go through. “I think whoever is in charge of this," she said, "should get a manual wheelchair and try to go around North Adams."
The city's Commission on Disabilities in the last year has made some progress in accessibility, its leader, Elena Sprague, said. She pointed to changes in the City Council chambers, such as new Braille signage and space for wheelchair users to sit.
"Accessibility and inclusion are at the forefront of our mission," Sprague said in an email to The Eagle about sidewalk concerns. "Although we would like an immediate resolution, it stands to reason that weather, money, and manpower all play a role in the city’s sidewalk situation."
A lot of sidewalk work is paid for through the federal Community Development Block Grant Program, Macksey said.
The city is waiting on approval of grant money for projects to resurface two clusters of sidewalks and streets, said Michael Nuvallie, the city's director of Community Development. He has asked for more than $1 million to resurface an area that includes Hall and Grove street and another area that includes Chase Avenue, Brook Terrace and Prospect Street.
In recent years, the program helped the city resurface Bracewell and Freeman avenue and Liberty and North Holden street, Nuvallie said.
Macksey knows city sidewalks are a problem — on State Street, for example, they are "a mess," she said — adding it's also part of a larger challenge facing the city. "Our infrastructure is old and dilapidated," she said, "and is in much need of TLC. We recognize that."
It's not just in and around downtown, but sidewalks in the West End near Greylock Elementary School are in poor condition, too, she said. "Those sidewalks have been let go."
The city will work on it, she said, but "it's going to take a little bit of time and a lot of money."
Last summer, as Macksey was walking her dog on River Street, she tripped and tore her rotator cuff. "I also have a mobility issue, and I walk regularly to keep up with my mobility issue," she told the City Council after Sheldon's letter was read. "So I really understand what people say about our sidewalks."