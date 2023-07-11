North Adams storm damage estimates top $1.5 million. Mayor Jennifer Macksey wants the city to improve its drainage

NORTH ADAMS — During a heavy storm last month, a drainage issue left a two-foot ditch on the foundation of Leigh Uqdah's Frederick Street home.
The city's Department of Public Works helped her repair it, but the fix was short-lived. The storm on Monday washed it all away and she was left again with a ditch jeopardizing the foundation of her home, she told the City Council Tuesday.
"The city of North Adams needs to prioritize the way we think about and how we manage severe storms, rainwater, vast runoff and extreme precipitation," she said.
Mayor Jennifer Macksey agreed. The overnight storm Sunday into Monday brought intense rain and flooding that drenched streets and damaged homes like Uqdah's. Citywide, initial estimates put the damage at $1.6 million, Macksey told the City Council Tuesday night. She declared a local state of emergency, which she hopes will make the city eligible for more help from the state. Since the storm, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency has been at work in the city, and they will be doing an assessment Wednesday, according to Macksey.
The storm damaged areas including Church Street, Eagle Street, Houghton Street and West Shaft Road.
"The force of the water is incredible," Macksey said. "I have to tell you the force of that water coming down Church Street, I don't know how we didn't lose that whole street." She also cautioned people to not swim or kayak in the flood chutes. "That water is flying," she said.
She's been on the phone with the governor and lieutenant governor.
"We are trying to fast-track many fixes," she said. "Our systems are old. And I know people are sick of hearing that — I'm sick of saying it to be quite honest — but we need to design a system and get the funding and then the fix."
Three homes had to be evacuated this week, Macksey said, and she visited a home on Eagle Street where water was up to the kitchen counter and a newly-installed furnace was floating.
"We're pumping up more basements than we ever have in areas that we've never seen water before — and the ground is saturated," she said.
The storm “wiped out the neighborhood, big time" said Jim Labonte, who lives nearby Uqdah on Fuller Street. "My whole driveway was gone," he said. He and his neighbor, Matt Cook, want the city to put more drainage on their street.
"Our stormwater system in that area as well as many areas in the city just can't keep up," Mackey said. On the west end, the city is working on a project to fix stormwater drainage problems. "I need five of those systems in other [parts] of city," she said.