What will North Adams property owners pay in taxes next year? City leaders are debating. They want to hear from you

NORTH ADAMS — What property owners will pay in taxes next year is not yet clear.
How to split the burden between residential and commercial properties was debated, but not decided, at the City Council meeting Wednesday.
"The people in this community are hurting. The little old lady that's 95 years old and is trying to stay in her house is hurting," Mayor Jennifer Macksey said, after she and City Assessor Jessica Lincourt presented proposed tax rates to the council.
Some councilors, however, questioned a proposed commercial tax rate that is more than double the residential rate.
While that's the case this fiscal year, there was concern on the panel that the difference in rates could deter economic development. Some councilors want to see less disparity.
"We have to have a better balance if we truly want better jobs and careers available to residents here," Councilor Ashley Shade said. "I think a lot of people think commercial, they think of these big, huge corporations and conglomerates. But it's not just that, it's all the mom-and-pop stores, too."
Here's a breakdown of the issue
• What the mayor's administration proposed:In the city, there are separate tax rates, one for residential and open space property and one for commercial, industrial and personal property.
Under Macksey's proposal for next year, owners of an average-value home would pay an estimated $3,399, about a $295 increase from last year. Residential rates per $1,000 of value would drop from $18.53 this year to $17.46, while commercial rates would drop from $39.26 this year to $38.35.
The average homeowner's bill would still be higher, because property values increased from last fiscal year. Residential property values increased by more than $85 million in the city in the last year, according to data Lincourt presented.
• What councilors said: Many, though not all, councilors said they wanted to see less of the tax burden on commercial property owners — and more on residents.
After Holyoke and Pittsfield, North Adams has the highest commercial tax rate in the state, according to state data.
This is not a business-friendly message, said Councilor Keith Bona, who owns a business downtown. "One of the things I hear from all residents is 'why are there not more businesses?'" he said. "They'll say, 'well, the rents are high.' Rents, again, are part of paying gas and electric and paying property taxes and things like that. That all goes into what a rent is."
Higher tax burdens discourage business in the city, Councilor Bryan Sapienza said. "We need businesses to thrive in this area. ... if businesses thrive, so do the residents. There's more opportunities, they create more jobs."
Councilor Marie Harpin was in favor of Macksey's proposal. She said she doesn't hear complaints from businesses that the commercial tax rate is too high. “I'm really not sure how much the business community is concerned on this," she said.
The debate appeared to frustrate Macksey. She said she wished the council had expressed concerns earlier. "I'm willing to work with you. But I'm a little upset."
• What's next: A vote failed to set the proposed residential rate slightly higher at $17.64 per $1,000 of value, which would increase the average homeowner bill by $329.60, and drop the commercial rate to $37.70.
Councilors voted to send the issue to a Finance Committee meeting Nov. 17. Many councilors said they wanted to gather more input from residents and businesses.