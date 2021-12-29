<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank">
The former TD Bank building in downtown North Adams has been sold

  • 1 min to read
The outside of 90 Main street

90 Main St., which housed a TD Bank until this spring, recently sold.

 GRETA JOCHEM — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

NORTH ADAMS — A sign on the door says the TD Bank on Main Street closed in April, but a new life for the large building appears to be on its way.

Earlier this month, the property at 90 Main St. sold for $600,000 to Ginko on Main Street LLC.

John Wadsworth Jr. is listed as the company's manager in corporate filings with the state, and Jeffrey Grandchamp is listed as the resident agent.

Is downtown North Adams going through an identity crisis? We take a look at the 'good, the bad and the empty'

Grandchamp, a lawyer based in Williamstown, declined to comment on Tuesday and Wadsworth could not be reached. Wadsworth owns Porches Inn on River Street and he donated land on State Street in 2015 to use for the city's skate park.

The Main Street property is one of several downtown spaces that have changed hands this month.

A vacant space on the corner of Eagle and Main streets sold for $200,000 to Andrew Fitch; 27 Eagle St. sold for nearly $300,000 to Catherine J. Cusack; and 85 Main St. sold for $1.65 million to PKC Capital LLC, according to records from the Berkshire North Registry of Deeds. The pending sale of the Holiday Inn was also finalized for $4.45 million and is being rebranded into Hotel Downstreet.

Greta Jochem can be reached at gjochem@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6272.

