NORTH ADAMS — Five houses will become hotel space, and an abandoned mill canal will be a walking path.
That’s Tourists’ plan for almost 14 acres on Massachusetts Avenue near its existing hotel space on State Road. The hotel, which first opened in 2018, is renovating five homes at 1388 through 1414 Massachusetts Ave. to turn into additional rooms.
The business submitted plans to the city’s Conservation Commission because the area is subject to the Wetlands Protection Act. The hotel asked for permission to landscape the green space on the properties and plans to make them part of the larger Tourists property. Already, it has walking trails that go along the Hoosic River.
“Our intention is to rebuild the backyards,” Ben Svenson, principal of Tourists, told the commission at an April 5 meeting, explaining how the business plans to remove from the yards a pesky invasive species, Japanese knotweed. The request was granted, and the business must report back to the commission regularly over the next several years about it.
Svenson declined to comment to The Eagle, but the paperwork he submitted to the city details the plans.
An abandoned mill canal will be turned into a mowed footpath and will connect to the existing Tourists property.
“Along the path, an overlook platform will be constructed, providing a scenic vista of the wetland complex and railroad to the south,” the plans reads. “Two timber foot bridges are proposed to cross an existing drainage ditch that bisects the Project Site, allowing guests to traverse the property.”
The path and vegetation work will take two to three months, according to the plan submitted to the city.
Starting in 2017, Svenson or an LLC he is an agent of purchased the five homes and later transferred them to an LLC, according to records filed with the Berkshire North Registry of Deeds. In total, the homes cost about $623,000. Another company Svenson is an agent of several years ago purchased from the city a property behind those homes for $55,000, and that parcel is part of the landscaping project.