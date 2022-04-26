<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Need to trash a tire or mattress in North Adams? It's going to cost you more

Garbage bags in one of the dumpsters at the transfer station (copy) (copy)

Trash at the North Adams transfer station. Fees for bulky items are set to increase after the City Council approved fee hikes on Tuesday.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

NORTH ADAMS — Tossing out bulky items like furniture at the city's transfer station is going to cost a lot more.

The price of discarding large items like mattresses, box springs and couches is going from $15 to $35, and disposing of car tires will now cost $8, up from $4.

The City Council took a second and final vote on the ordinance at its meeting Tuesday. Councilors gave the proposal an initial approval earlier this month.

The move comes amid losses at the city's transfer station  the site is operating at a loss of about $10,000 a month, Public Services Commission Timothy Lescarbeau said at a recent Public Service Committee meeting.

Proposal to raise some transfer station fees

Under the city's contract with Casella Waste Systems, the city is charged a minimum fee if a collection trailer is under a certain weight, according to Lescarbeau. So the city is losing money because bulky items are harder to pack down, Councilor Marie Harpin said earlier this month.

And more transfer station price changes could be ahead. Mayor Jennifer Macksey has said she plans to look at the price per ton fee — the price for trash weighed on the transfer station’s scale — during the upcoming city budget process.

Greta Jochem can be reached at gjochem@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6272.

Tags

Reporter

Greta Jochem, a Report for America Corps member, joined the Eagle in 2021. Previously, she was a reporter at the Daily Hampshire Gazette. She is also a member of the investigations team.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all