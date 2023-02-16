Part of Church Street in North Adams shut down for several hours after truck hits railroad bridge

NORTH ADAMS — A section of Church Street was closed for more than three hours Wednesday afternoon after a truck hit a railroad bridge and got stuck.

The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection with Ashland Street. Part of the truck was crushed underneath the bridge. It was freed by a tow truck around 7 p.m. and the road was reopened, according to North Adams Police Chief Jason Wood.

Though there are signs warning drivers of the low bridge, it's long been a problem spot for trucks. Between 2004 and early 2020, 21 trucks got stuck there, according to the city police.

The train trestle has been there since at least 1875, Tim Lescarbeau, commissioner of Public Services, previously told The Eagle.