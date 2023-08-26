North Adams, US Army Corps of Engineers mark the start of the feasibility study on flood chutes

NORTH ADAMS — A three-year journey to assess the city’s flood chutes began in earnest on Friday.

Representatives of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers came to North Adams to kick off a feasibility study project that will determine next steps for the aging flood control system.

The day began with a gathering of more than 50 people squeezed into a City Hall room to hear an overview and timeline of the project. Seth Greenwald, a project manager with the Corps' New York District, was on hand, as were state and federal officials, Mayor Jennifer Macksey and Judy Grinnell, president of the Hoosic River Revival, a local group that organizes for flood chute safety and river beautification.

Laura Searles, lead planner for the Corps, announced that the city has signed a two-part agreement enabling the project to go forward. The agreement promises the city will hold up its half of the funding for the study and summarizes what the city and HRR consider to be the scope of the project and its outcomes.

After the overview, the group piled into a school bus to tour problem areas of the chutes, including the Beaver Street dam at Beaver Mills, the Eclipse Dam, Willow Dell, the flood chute floor at River and Eagle streets, and the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art.

Years spent seeking solutions Grinnell has said that she and other community activists have been lobbying for this project since 2008. And she recognizes that the feasibility study itself will not fix the city’s infrastructure. Once the study, which will take three years, is conducted, the next task will be finding the funding for multi-million dollar construction. Getting the funding in place for the feasibility study took a long time. In late 2019, the federal delegation got the House and Senate to agree to a statement in the Water Resources Development Act of 2020 ensuring a feasibility study for the Hoosic River in Massachusetts. A combination of federal money and money from the city will cover the $3 million price tag for the study. The City and the Corps are each bearing half the price. Grinnell said it could cost $200 million to repair and modernize the river in town. The city is contributing $500,000, and the state $1 million, thanks to state Rep. John Barrett, D-North Adams, state Sen. Paul Mark, D-Becket and former state Sen. Adam Hinds. U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Springfield, and Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, helped to secure the $200,000 for the first year of the study, “with the remaining federal cost share to be provided through the Corps’ annual budgeting process,” according to the HRR.

Built by the Corps in the 1950s, North Adams’ flood chutes have long been in need of repairs. The north and south branches of the Hoosic River meet at Mass MoCA, where sections of the flood control walls have failed.

Since the early 2000s, five walls — 20-foot-wide panels — have fallen along the chutes, “and seven are leaning,” Grinnell said.

What comes next

Greenwald said that the next three to four months are “critical.”

During this time the Corp’s project team will look at the many documents and studies compiled by the city and HRR to develop a scope for the project. Eventually they will come up with potential solutions, a schedule and a budget to present to higher-ups. This process will rely heavily on public input, including a public listening session scheduled for Wednesday.

For the following nine months, the Corps will evaluate the alternatives it birthed, perform hydrodynamic, economic, environmental and engineering analyses and begin to prepare its draft report.

Then, for around 18 months, the Corps will finalize the draft report of the study. The final six months will be for Washington-level review of the draft report, culminating in the chief’s report, essentially a summary, which is projected to be complete by Aug. 21, 2026.

An interdisciplinary team of engineers and planners from the Corps, and a team including the mayor, her appointees and members of HRR, will undertake the study, Grinnell said.

The HRR started out in 2008 as an organization meant to beautify and make healthy the river in North Adams, but in recent years, its mission has expanded to include the safety of the flood control system.

Grinnell cited examples of how cities like Kansas City, Mo., Denver, Greenville, S.C. and Seoul, South Korea, with rivers — far from unsightly — have become drivers of economic development and local activity.

“Yes, we want safety,” she said, “but we would really like, and we deserve, a community asset.”

Greenwald seemed to agree.

“I’m very excited to be here to help continue to protect the community of North Adams from future flooding as well as to provide potential project modernization to enhance the environment of the river,” he said.

"We’re very open-minded," he told The Eagle, "On Day One, which is today, we don’t want to say, 'Here is the answer,' we want to listen."