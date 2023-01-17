North Adams to receive $629,000 state grant over five years to prevent violence

NORTH ADAMS — The city recently received a $629,000 state grant for violence prevention, Mayor Jennifer Macksey announced last week.
Macksey said the grant program supports community-based violence prevention and intervention programs.
The goal is to ensure wide and equitable access to "psychological and physical safety," Macksey told the City Council. "Also, it will work towards reducing the risk factors for gun and community violence."
The five-year grant is from the Executive Office of Health and Human Services.
Funding comes after the city had two murders last year alleged to be domestic violence, City Councilor Marie Harpin said. She congratulated Macksey on the grant. "This community really needs it," Harpin said.
Macksey plans to convene representatives from the schools, police department and community organizations to create a plan for using the funding.