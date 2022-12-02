NORTH ADAMS — About seven months after a change at a dangerous intersection, travel appears to be safer.

In late April, the traffic lights at Hodges Cross Road and Curran Highway were adjusted in effort to make the junction safer.

Lights governing traffic from both Hodges Cross Road and Walmart had turned green at the same time. The tweak changed it so drivers coming from those directions got green lights separately, a practice called "split phasing."

Since then, there have been two crashes there, according to data from the North Adams Police Department. In roughly the same seven-month period from May through November last year, the intersection saw five crashes.

The safety measure seems to have worked, Police Chief Jason Wood said. "Obviously you're not gong to eliminate all the accidents. Overall, even for me, as you're driving it yourself you can see why it works," he said. "I think it made a big difference.”

Before making the change, the state Department of Transportation studied the intersection, including a physical review, according to an agency spokesperson.

In 2021, there were seven crashes at the intersection — the most of any intersection in the city that year, according to police data.

One accident there last year was fatal. A Cheshire man died when his motorcycle and a car collided.

More than 60 crashes happened on all of Curran Highway in 2021, the most of any road in the city that year, police data shows.