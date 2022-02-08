NORTH ADAMS — Citing a "recent uptick" in accidents at Hodges Cross Road and Curran Highway, a City Council member has asked that the city take action.
"I propose that we, as a city, work with MassDOT [the Massachusetts Department of Transportation] to find some kind of resolution to help curb the frequency of these accidents," City Council member Peter Oleskiewicz said during a council meeting Tuesday night, reading from a letter he submitted to the group. "Although there are traffic signals, unsafe behaviors lead to the cause of these accidents."
The road is a state highway, and the city is talking to MassDOT about the issue.
“We have reached out to MassDOT. We are waiting to have some more dialogue about what we can do," Mayor Jennifer Macksey said at the meeting. "We’ve sent all the accident reports down to them. So, we are actively pursing it."
People tend to notice accidents at the intersection, Police Chief Jason Wood said in early January.
In 2021 and during the first few days of this year, there were seven crashes at the intersection, according to data from city police. That is out of a total of 411 traffic collisions across the city during that same time period, Wood said.
There was a fatal accident there in April: A Cheshire man died when his motorcycle and a car collided.
Of any intersection in the city, it was the site of the most amount of crashes all year, the data shows.
The second-most collisions occurred at Union and Eagle streets, where there were four in 2021 and the first few days of this year.
Traffic data from the year so far was not immediately available.
At the meeting Tuesday night, other councilors expressed concern about the intersection.
"Part of this is also about enforcement, proactive enforcement by our Police Department, of the traffic and stopping people so they will slow down," Council President Lisa Blackmer said.
The council voted Tuesday to refer the issue to the Traffic Commission.