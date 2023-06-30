Tears, joy and skepticism. Here's how North County residents reacted to the news that North Adams Regional Hospital might open again

NORTH ADAMS — Two weeks ago, Barby Cardillo, 59, called 911 for a health emergency. She asked to go to North Adams but was told it was too serious and she needed to go to Pittsfield.
“It was a long bumpy ride when you’re in pain,” she said. “It’s a long trip.”
Soon, there may be fewer trips like Cardillo’s from North County to Pittsfield.
Berkshire Health Systems announced Thursday that it planned to reopen North Adams Regional Hospital this winter with 25 inpatient beds on a medical-surgical floor. The regional hospital closed in 2014 after Northern Berkshire Healthcare went bankrupt.
“That’s very good news,” longtime City Councilor Keith Bona said when he heard Thursday morning.
He was on the City Council when the hospital closed. “It was very disappointing at the time.”
Before his father-in-law recently died, it was sometimes challenging to drive to Pittsfield to see him in the hospital. “It’s really hard on families having to travel,” Bona said. “Again, not that it’s hours away, but families and people have busy schedules.”
The distance can be hard for Adams resident Kane Robert. At times, he goes to Pittsfield and even Springfield to get care for his 5-year-old son, Lex, who has scoliosis. He doesn’t have a car, and they take the bus to Pittsfield. “I’m very happy that we (will) have better access now to health care,” he said.
Adams Council on Aging Director Sarah Fontaine said a reopened hospital would have a huge impact on the area’s seniors. “Transportation is difficult for a lot of seniors in our community, so if they have a loved one in Pittsfield, it’s difficult for them to get down there,” Fontaine said. “The thought of having to travel to Pittsfield is overwhelming.”
The shorter distance will make access easier for seniors like Mitch Backiel, 88, of nearby Williamstown. “It will be convenient, gas-saving and hopefully more doctors will be available,” he said.
And interspersed with the excitement, there were questions about whether or not physicians would return to the area.
“It is very exciting news,” said North Adams resident Hulda Hardman Jowett. “My big concern is how are they going to staff it. We do need more doctors,”
She added that her doctors are now in Bennington, Vt., and at age 84 she is unlikely to change that. She commented that a lot of people go to the SVC urgent care in Bennington as well as the hospital in Bennington or Pittsfield.
Rachel Branch said she jumped up and down when she heard. “I’m nearly in disbelief,” the North Adams resident said. “I’m beyond elated. We’ve been working on this since 2014.” Branch ran for North Adams mayor several times and is on the steering committee for North County Cares Coalition, which has advocated for a full-service hospital in North County.
Though she was excited to hear the news, she maintains some skepticism. To make sure they follow through, “North County Cares Coalition will be watching this very closely,” she said.
Joyce Wrend, an 88-year-old North Adams resident, fought against the hospital’s 2014 closure. Upon learning of its possible reopening, Wrend said, “That’s wonderful news!”
She used to volunteer at the hospital and said the 2014 closing was devastating.
“Oh Lordy was I upset,” Wrend said. Her anger stemmed from what she says was mismanagement of the hospital.
She was also upset because she’d grown close to her fellow volunteers and to nurses at the hospital.
She noted how losing a maternity ward could be difficult for people.
“How many people want to come and live in a community whose nearest hospital is 35 minutes away?” Wrend said. “If you’re pregnant, that’s a disaster. I hope they open a maternity ward.” The hospital does not have plans to open a maternity ward, a BHS spokesperson said Wednesday.
Wrend said she’s had to take an ambulance ride to Pittsfield before, and “it’s not pleasant.” But the closest hospital to her, and one she has used before, is Southwest Medical Center in Bennington. She sees a personal doctor in Williamstown.
Wrend wonders what exactly a reopened North Adams Regional Hospital would look like, but she was optimistic when she heard of the 25 new inpatient beds.
“There were tears in the street when the hospital closed. It was comparable to Sprague [Electric] closing up and moving away,” she said. “The fact that we may have a hospital again is very, very good.”
State Rep. John Barrett III, D-North Adams, said he is “quite pleased” with the possibility of the hospital reopening.
“When it closed back in 2014, I felt as though it shouldn’t have happened, and the reasons it happened were all wrong,” Barrett said. Having a closer-to-full-service hospital “bodes well for our two colleges and their recruitment efforts.”
Barrett said that it’s also a positive development for people who want to move to the area: “A lot of people have been looking at the Northern Berkshire area and the first thing they ask is, how near is the closest hospital?”
Barrett said he and the Berkshire delegation have made their support for a reopened hospital heard on the state level. He credited U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal, D-Springfield, for his involvement in getting the federal regulations changed.
“I’ve been harping on it for nine years. I’ve made it part of my campaign,” Barrett said. “Getting it back and open is not going to be an easy thing, but it’s going to be a necessary thing. Psychologically, it’s so important to this area. It’s the boost that we need. It’s going to be more employment, good-paying jobs, from top to bottom.”
Williams College President Maud Mandel said the reopening of the hospital would be “a welcome development for many of the more than one thousand Williams faculty and staff and their families who live in the region, as well as our students who count on access to quality health care.”
“The college’s well-being depends on the health of our northern Berkshires community, and the return of the North Adams Regional Hospital is an important sign about the vitality of our region,” Mandel added.
Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts President James Birge was happy about the news. “That’s a great physical literal relief to know students can get access much more quickly to these expanded services,” he said.
Earlier this year, the college announced it was starting an undergraduate nursing program in the fall, and the news about the hospital means more opportunity for clinical hours for students and potential jobs for graduating nurses.
Adams Town Administrator Jay Green said employment is what came to mind for him when he heard the hospital may reopen.
“North Adams Regional was a significant employer in the region and Adams has a significant amount of housing,” Green said. “We took a pretty big hit when it closed in 2014, no different than what the impact would be if Williams College or MCLA or other large Berkshire employers closed.”
Green compared the hospital closure to those of Sprague Electric, General Electric and Berkshire Cotton Manufacturing, and said a new hospital could be a boon to the quality of life in North County.
“All of those closures have created a feeling of lesser value to the folks who make Northern Berkshire their home,” Green said. “When the hospital announced its closure, it was demoralizing in terms of job loss, and in terms of, it felt like we weren’t good enough to have a hospital of our own.”
Williamstown resident Marcela Peacock also looked optimistically at the hospital’s return. “Life will feel more secure,” she said.
Paul Donovan, a doctor based in North Adams who used to be the medical director of the emergency department at North Adams Regional Hospital, said he was pleasantly surprised when he learned that the hospital might reopen.
“If it really happens, and they are approved for in-patient beds with a critical access designation, that would be great,” Donovan said. “It’s certainly needed. The services that have been provided since the hospital closed are good and welcome, but I think they fall short in terms of the in-patient piece.”