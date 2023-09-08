How do we bridge the 'digital divide'? That's what officials in Northern Berkshire towns want to figure out with grant money

ADAMS — The Northern Berkshires are looking for the best ways to bridge the “digital divide.”

Adams, Cheshire, Florida, Lanesborough and North Adams will use a $120,000 grant, the first of what the municipalities hope are multiple grants, to identify and diagnose issues around digital equity in the area.

Depending on what the towns/city and consultant VHB hear from the public, solutions could include strengthening bandwidth infrastructure/competition and technology training, or providing more public use of technology such as computers, among other options.

The state pays for the grant process, including consulting fees. Adams Town Planner Kevin Rayner described the project as geared toward people “who don’t have access to technology or stable internet connection.”

“The world is getting more and more digital,” Rayner said during a Select Board meeting Thursday night. “If you don’t have access to certain technology or internet connection, you may be at a disadvantage when it comes to getting a job or completing a service online.”

Part of the planning process is to provide recommendations on how to move forward with future grant opportunities.

Money for the grant comes from the Massachusetts Broadband Institute at MassTech. State Rep. John Barrett, D-North Adams, has pushed for this money to Northern Berkshire communities and has secured money in the past to help them improve digital equity.

“This should create effective competition to the only service they have now, which is Spectrum,” Barrett said. “And it could end up with communities doing their own. The big thing of it is, it closes the divide.”

In a presentation prepared by VHB, the consultants described the digital divide as, “the gap between those who have affordable access, skills and support to effectively engage online and those who do not.”

“The digital divide disproportionately affects marginalized groups including people of color, households with low incomes, people with disabilities, people in rural areas and older adults,” the consultants write.

The towns and VHB had a kickoff meeting in July, forming a steering committee that meets monthly. The first public meeting is scheduled for Oct. 24 in Adams, with more details to come on that and future public meetings.

Adams Select Board member Howard Rosenberg asked how many people are affected by a lack of digital equity in the area. Rayner said that’s part of what the project will determine.

An initial VHB analysis of the towns/city points out that Spectrum is the only high-speed cable provider available in Adams and North Adams. Lanesborough and Cheshire have another option in Whip City Fiber. Florida is without high-speed cable internet providers. T-Mobile is the only provider available in all of the communities.

Both Barrett and North Adams Mayor Jennifer Macksey have expressed their wish for an alternative to Spectrum in recent interviews.

VHB lists unaffordable broadband, unreliable service, unaffordable, outdated and inaccessible devices and limited digital skills as “key barriers to digital inclusion.”

The Massachusetts Broadband Institute will begin its statewide series of “Internet for All” listening sessions on Sept. 13 in Pittsfield.