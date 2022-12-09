Northern Berkshire EMS uses $665,000 in federal grants to buy new van, medical equipment

NORTH ADAMS — The Northern Berkshire EMS has upgraded its emergency medical abilities with new equipment and training options thanks to $665,000 in federal grant funding announced earlier this week.
The agency has bought 11 new cardiac monitors to replace aging units, using $499,000 of a $591,000 grant to foot the bill. The rest of the grant, $92,000, will be used for training and allow four paramedics to advance to the community paramedic level to help support the Community EMS Program and prepare for the Mobile Integrated Health program.
Another grant, for $48,000, was used to buy a new Community Paramedics Van to support community projects such as the Post Overdose Outreach Program and the Car Seat Safety Program. The van will also aid in the deployment of the upcoming Mobile Integrated Health Program.
A third grant for $26,000, funded the purchase of 10 automated external defibrillators, replacing old ones.
The funding was provided by the Assistance to Firefighters Grants Program through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to North Adams Deputy Fire Chief Adam O’Neil.
The program provides direct federal financial assistance to eligible fire departments, emergency medical service organizations and state Fire Training Academies. The funds provide resources to equip and train emergency personnel to recognized standards, enhance operational efficiencies, foster interoperability and support community resilience.