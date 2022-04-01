Newly launched Northern Berkshire Hub initiative aims to offer help to those 'falling through the cracks'

NORTH ADAMS — Seven years ago, Nicole Puopolo was living on the street in Chelsea and struggling with substance use disorder.

Her life changed when she accepted support from the Chelsea Hub, a coalition that includes the police department and social service agencies in the eastern Massachusetts city that noticed her on the street.

Puopolo didn't know there were resources for her and people who wanted to help, she said. "I thought I had to do everything on my own," she said.

The hub team got her a cab and connected her to a detox facility and later, to recovery housing and rental assistance.

“It made a load of a difference," she said. "I'm still clean almost five years later.”

Word of success stories from the Chelsea Hub like Puopolo's eventually reached the Berkshires, and now similar efforts are underway here to help people who are at risk and may want services from different community groups. In north county, a group consisting of 30 agencies meets weekly on Tuesdays, and members bring possible cases from their everyday work that they decide internally may need another group's support.

The Northern Berkshire Hub initiative launched in January and is facilitated by Northern Berkshire Community Coalition Executive Director Amber Besaw. Members include police departments and school districts, the Elizabeth Freeman Center, Northern Berkshire EMS, the Berkshire County Sheriff's Department and the Williamstown Council on Aging. A similar, but separate Hub project was also rolled out this year in Pittsfield.

"When I first learned of the (hub) model I heard very clearly that there was a public safety piece to this. I had to think about that for a little bit," Besaw said. "The way that I understand it, it's a way of telling our community, especially the members in our community that are struggling with some of the most difficult life experiences, that they are seen and we want to help them — that they are not forgotten."

Both the Northern Berkshire Hub and Pittsfield Hub are modeled after the Chelsea Hub, which started in 2015 and is based on a Canadian model.

The Northern Berkshire Hub addresses situations related to a range of issues including self-harm, addiction, elderly abuse and domestic violence.

The Hub table first hears about the situation without the person's name or other identifying information and must come to a consensus on whether the person is at acutely elevated risk, meaning there is immediate risk of harm to themselves or others, Besaw said. If the group decides that's the case, the person's identity is revealed and a team of people forms to do outreach.

The team's members depend on the situation — sometimes a police officer who knows the person will join, but oftentimes police are not involved, Besaw said. "While we want to train them, and they are being trained more, to understand mental health and substance use concerns, they are law enforcement and not social workers."

Dan Cortez, the Chelsea Hub coordinator and a community engagement specialist at the Chelsea Police Department, helped train the Northern Berkshire Hub members. In his trainings, Cortez says he stresses "that the hub has zero to do with enforcement. It's strictly providing services," he said. "It would erode the trust if all the sudden people were getting arrested.”

When the team goes out to find the person in a "door knock," that person chooses whether or not to accept services. "It's a question of, can we help you?” Besaw said.

As of late March, 19 situations have been presented to the group, and of those, eight people were connected to services or informed of them and one person declined, according to Besaw.

“We've had individuals referred in for chronic homelessness and untreated mental health concerns who are not connected to services," Besaw said. "Individuals with families who have been referred in due to living conditions and the need for support around appropriate and safe housing."

The initiative helps catch "people that are falling through the cracks," said Becca Phelps-Smith, director of emergency services at the Brien Center, an organization with representation at the table. "It brings all the different agencies together to figure out how to best help them.”

Another benefit of the table: it builds connections between organizations. "If you're at the situation table you instantly know everyone," Cortez said. "Everyone has the same Rolodex all the sudden. It’s a really great thing.”

The Brien Center doesn't provide housing, for example, and a co-responder — a mental health clinician who responds alongside police — might see someone across multiple calls who is homeless and that could lead to the co-responder bringing the situation to the table. The Brien Center has referred people in to the Pittsfield Hub for housing-related issues, Phelps-Smith said.

Jen Weber, EMS director at the Lanesborough Volunteer Fire Department, got involved in February. When they encountered someone with a mental health issue, sometimes her department would spend a whole day calling around to different agencies who might be able to help.

“We hit roadblocks a lot," Weber said. "We don't even know programs exist."

The hub makes that work easier, she said. “We weren't even necessarily aware that there were people in some of these roles until we went to these meetings.”