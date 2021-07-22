CLARKSBURG — A grant for up to $186,800 is headed to the North Berkshire School Union Summer Camp Program from the United Way, according to an announcement by Superintendent John Franzoni.
“I was very pleased and thankful last night to learn that the North Berkshire School Union Summer Program had been approved for up to $186,800 in grant funding for the Summer Step Up Program administered by the United Way of Mass Back Bay and Merrimack Valley,” Franzoni said Thursday.
The funding came through a $10 million grant funded by the Mass. Department of Early Education and Care, and is administered through United Way of Mass Bay and Merrimack Valley, the largest United Way in the state which is supporting over 60 similar contracts in the state with these types of programs, Franzoni noted. The Northern Berkshire United Way is collaborating to support the program by providing technical assistance and program support.
That experiences offered to more than 60 young day campers at Clarksburg Elementary School included the Community Heroes Day a couple of weeks ago. Clarksburg’s police chief and firefighters stopped by the camp with their vehicles, as did some North Adams Police officers, firefighters from Florida and an ambulance from Norther Berkshire EMS.
The Northern Berkshire School Union Summer Camp serves students pre-K to fifth grade, or three to 11 years old, from elementary schools in Clarksburg, Florida and Savoy.
The program is free to qualifying families and provides daily activities, snacks, breakfast and lunch and runs from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every weekday from June 21 through Aug. 13, with school set to resume on Aug. 25. There are nine teachers and nine support staff to handle the logistics of the camp.