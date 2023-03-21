Northern Berkshire YMCA pool closed following roof inspection; rest of Y remains open

NORTH ADAMS — For more than a decade, Dan Connerton, 83, has been regularly going to the pool at the Northern Berkshire Branch of the Berkshire Family YMCA.
The retired Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts professor finds swimming helpful for his arthritis.
“For me and for many of my friends at 6 o'clock in the morning, we are down there exercising," he said. "It really is significant for me."
Connerton has not been able to swim at the pool for more than a week and is not sure when he will be able to again.
"Just one week so far without the pool and I can feel it,” Connerton said.
The pool closed March 9 after a routine roof inspection flagged structural concerns, Jessica Rumlow, CEO and executive director of Berkshire Family YMCA, said in an email to The Eagle. She does not know when it might reopen, and said only the roof over the pool is a concern and the closure does not impact other parts of the YMCA in North Adams like its wellness center and youth programming.
The YMCA rents the building from the city, which Rumlow said is waiting for a structural engineer to further examine the problem.
"The BFYMCA and the City of North Adams recognize the importance of the pool in this community and are actively looking at all possibilities to get the pool safely re-opened as soon as possible," Rumlow said.
Neither Mayor Jennifer Macksey nor the city's building inspector, Bill Meranti, returned calls Tuesday about the building.
The YMCA has spoken to Hotel Downstreet about using its pool for some classes, but the specifics are not clear.
The problem is with only the roof over the pool, Rumlow said; other programs and the wellness center are still operating. She also noted members can use the pool at the YMCA's locations in Bennington and Pittsfield.
For some who use the pool, that's too far of a drive, said Nancy Fiorentino, a North Adams resident who attended to classes in the pool like water aerobics five days a week. The recent closure news is "devastating," she said.
She's long been concerned about the YMCA pool building and sent a letter in 2021 to the city and political leaders asking for improvements there. About a dozen other members signed on.
For Fiorentino, 75, the classes have been an important social resource for her after moving to the area several years ago.
“My friendships group is that little gang from swimming," she said. "It means a lot to us."