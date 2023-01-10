NORTH ADAMS — As the state continues to study the possibility of a rail line from North Adams to Boston, the public has another opportunity to weigh in.

The Northern Tier Passenger Rail Study is holding a virtual public workshop on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The study exploring a rail linking North Adams and Boston started more than a year ago after the state legislature ordered a study looking at the feasibility of a rail line between the two cities.

The project's working group includes a number of western Massachusetts state and municipal political leaders, including Rep. John Barrett III and North Adams Mayor Jennifer Macksey.

At Wednesday's meeting, the project leaders will present alternative routes and get feedback.

Anyone interested in attending the meeting can register in advance on the project's website at: https://www.mass.gov/northern-tier-passenger-rail-study.