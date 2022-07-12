How to comment on potential passenger rail service linking the northern Berkshires with Boston

One day, there may again be a train carrying passengers that goes from North Adams to Boston, stopping along the way in places like Greenfield.

Details about a state study on the possible rail service will be presented at a virtual public meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The Northern Tier Passenger Rail Study, ordered by the Legislature, started about a year ago. The state Department of Transportation is examining the viability, costs and benefits of restoring passenger rail service. Last month, the state presented study updates to a working group made up of politicians, municipal leaders and experts.

A major takeaway: Existing railroad tracks between North Adams, Greenfield and Boston could support passenger trains, but it’s not clear how good that ride would be.

At Thursday's meeting, officials working on the project will talk about the study's background, go over an analysis of existing conditions, and gather feedback.

Participants can register for the Zoom event on the MassDOT website.

Can't attend the meeting? Comments can also be submitted online.

The study is expected to be done by spring 2023.