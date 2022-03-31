ADAMS — Police are investigating after a swastika was recently painted on the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail.
It is part of a larger trend, said Town Administrator Jay Green.
"There has been racial epithets, swastikas, (and) other vulgarities carved into brand-new wooden picnic tables that we placed behind the visitor's center," Green said.
That was in the summer of 2020, he said. Then last summer, the new tennis courts at Russell Field nearby the bike path were vandalized, though not with hate symbols or hate speech, Green said. New vandalism popped up at the field again last week, according to Green.
"There is a pattern," he said. "It seems to be concentrated along the bike trail.”
He added, "we're doing our best to try to figure it out. We need the public's help with it.”