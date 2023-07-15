<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Old Orebed Road culvert replacement will create temporary dead ends starting July 17

IMG_9342.jpg

A culvert replacement on this portion of Old Orebed Road in Lanesborough will cut off access to it during the construction period.

 JANE KAUFMAN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

LANESBOROUGH — Work to replace a deteriorating culvert near 60 Old Orebed Road will start Monday, essentially creating dead ends on both sides of the work.

Residents who live above the culvert will need to use Silver Street to Bailey Road as an alternate route to Route 7, town administrator Gina Dario wrote in a newsletter to residents.

IMG_9341.jpg

Secum Brook can be seen flowing under Old Orebed Road in Lanesborough.

“We’re replacing the culvert as mitigation for work in the Riverfront area we did while replacing structures over the past few years to ensure the safe, reliable delivery of power — specifically the installation of a bridge and access road,” Priscilla Ress, a spokesperson for Eversource wrote The Eagle on July 12.

She said the project will replace a set of undersized corrugated metal pipe culverts carrying water from Secum Brook beneath Old Ore Bed Road with a “clear span aluminum arch structure that will meet the stream crossing standards.”

She added, “We work every day to ensure safe, reliable service to our customers in a sustainable, environmentally responsible manner, and this work will improve the connection between upstream and downstream, making it easier for fish and wildlife to pass through the stream crossing.”

Jane Kaufman is Community Voices Editor at The Berkshire Eagle. She can be reached at jkaufman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6125.

