Old Orebed Road culvert replacement will create temporary dead ends starting July 17

LANESBOROUGH — Work to replace a deteriorating culvert near 60 Old Orebed Road will start Monday, essentially creating dead ends on both sides of the work.
Residents who live above the culvert will need to use Silver Street to Bailey Road as an alternate route to Route 7, town administrator Gina Dario wrote in a newsletter to residents.
“We’re replacing the culvert as mitigation for work in the Riverfront area we did while replacing structures over the past few years to ensure the safe, reliable delivery of power — specifically the installation of a bridge and access road,” Priscilla Ress, a spokesperson for Eversource wrote The Eagle on July 12.
She said the project will replace a set of undersized corrugated metal pipe culverts carrying water from Secum Brook beneath Old Ore Bed Road with a “clear span aluminum arch structure that will meet the stream crossing standards.”
She added, “We work every day to ensure safe, reliable service to our customers in a sustainable, environmentally responsible manner, and this work will improve the connection between upstream and downstream, making it easier for fish and wildlife to pass through the stream crossing.”