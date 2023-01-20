One car involved in two accidents minutes apart in Adams, one minor injury

ADAMS — A Honda CRV allegedly side-swiped a Nissan Rogue on North Summer Street, then side-swiped a Hyundai while trying to pass it on East Road near the landfill on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Adams Police Department.
The Honda wound up leaving the road, rolling over and settled on its side in the northbound lane of East Road.
Police responded to a call about the East Road mishap at about 5:56 p.m. along with the Adams Ambulance Service, and the Adams Fire Department.
Heavy damage was sustained by the gray 2018 Honda CRV, while minimal damage was sustained to the driver’s side of the black 2017 Hyundai Accent.
According to the police report, the Honda and Hyundai were travelling north bound on East Road when the Honda attempted to pass the Hyundai and side swiped the Hyundai driver’s side prior to completing the pass. The Honda returned to the north bound lane and swerved out of the travel lane, striking and sheering off the base of a utility pole. The Honda continued up an embankment before coming to rest on it’s side in the northbound lane.
The operator of the Hyundai was uninjured. The operator and sole occupant of the Honda was transported to Berkshire Medical Center by Adams Ambulance Service for treatment of apparent non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, during the course of the investigation, officers were made aware that, just prior to the accident on East Road, the Honda CRV had left the scene of a motor vehicle accident on North Summer Street in Adams. The other involved vehicle on North Summer Street was a gray 2017 Nissan Rogue. No injuries were reported from the North Summer Street accident.
The investigation into the two motor vehicle accidents is on-going by members of the Adams Police Department. Multiple charges are expected to be filed against the operator of the Honda CRV when the investigation is completed.
No further information was available as the investigation is in its early stages.