NORTH ADAMS — The opioid overdose reversal medication Narcan is often stigmatized, says Dr. Jennifer Michaels.
“A lovely person could have a very negative, uninformed, ignorant view of a lifesaving intervention," said Michaels, medical director of the Brien Center. "I want to give the lovely members of our community an opportunity to be educated ... People just don't know."
Soon, more people may know.
Michaels and two Berkshire coalitions backed by federal grants are working on strategies to reduce opioid overdose deaths. Education about overdoses and Narcan distribution is one arm of the project, said Micheals, community faculty for the grants in North Adams and Pittsfield.
In July, new coalitions in North Adams and Pittsfield started meeting to discuss ways to address opioid overdose deaths as part of a statewide study. In 2019, both cities were selected to be part of the HEALing Communities Study, which is studying overdose prevention and substance use disorder treatment. It's part of the National Institutes of Health's Helping to End Addiction Long-term (HEAL) Initiative.
In total, 67 communities "hard hit by the opioid crisis" in four states — Kentucky, New York, Massachusetts and Ohio — are part of the study. The research is looking at questions like how does engaging communities and providing them with resources affect opioid overdose deaths, uptake in medication, and distribution of Narcan, according to Dr. Jeffrey Samet, the Massachusetts study's principal investigator and chief of the Section of General Internal Medicine at Boston Medical Center.
When the National Institutes of Health announced the multi-state study in April 2019, the objective was to reduce opioid overdose deaths by 40 percent over several years.
Now, "our goal is cut overdose deaths," Samet said. "The more we cut it, the happier we're going to be."
Between 2010 and 2021, 374 people in the Berkshires died from opioid overdoses, according to state data.
"It’s clear that work still needs to continue,” said Dick Alcombright, a community advisory board member for the study in North Adams and the city's former mayor. "The reality is there's so much work to be done around this topic."
Communities with elevated opioid overdose death rates were chosen and randomly assigned to either the first or second wave of the study, Samet said. Those in the second wave of the study, including North Adams and Pittsfield, serve as comparison groups to first-wave communities, which ended their work this summer. The Berkshire cities receive around $800,000 each and in early 2023, will start interventions that they select, Samet said.
Coalitions in the two Berkshire cities are now meeting regularly and looking at community-specific data to decide what interventions to implement to reduce overdose deaths.
The study aims to break down barriers, like stigma, access, and transportation, to treating opioid use disorder, said Michaels, who is working with both cities. "We all can get involved," she said. "People are welcome to join the coalition.”
In Pittsfield, overdose deaths increased from 22 people in 2020 to 33 in 2021, state data shows. "What is leading to the rise in deaths we saw last year?" asked Andy Ottoson, community coordinator for the study in Pittsfield and a senior public health planner at the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission. It's a question the city's coalition is looking at in considering a wide range of options, he said.
"In part we’ve been finding, this is pretty well known, that there is a lack of awareness of the resources that are out there," Ottoson said. Reducing stigma and educating everyone about treatment options could help, he said.
Though the coalitions for the two Berkshire cities are separate, Ottosn sees it as a countywide effort. "We're a community of 32 small towns," he said.
The North Adams coalition, which has about 18 members, is going through the same process as the Pittsfield group, analyzing data and looking for solutions, Alcombright said. Next week, it's planning to get input from people in recovery and those actively using opioids through focus groups at recovery programs and Berkshire Harm Reduction. The group is also drafting a survey for people who work with people who have substance use disorder.
"It is critically important that we reach folks in recovery, in active use and those feet-on-the-street people working with the folks suffering from SUD (substance use disorder)," he said.