Opioid overdose deaths dropped last year in the Berkshires. Officials are rolling out new programs in an effort to bring the numbers even lower

Bucking a statewide trend, opioid overdose deaths in Berkshire County saw a significant drop in 2022 compared with the previous year.

A total of 48 people died, according to a new report from the state, down from 62 deaths in 2021.

The data was released Thursday by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. Meanwhile, statewide, the picture was much more grim. Deaths were the highest on record in 2022 with 2,357 confirmed and estimated opioid-related overdose deaths — a 2.5 percent increase in the death rate compared with 2021.

“These numbers are devastating," DPH Commissioner Robert Goldstein told members of the Public Health Council meeting Thursday afternoon in releasing the report.

The most rural parts of the state had the highest per-capita overdose deaths rates. Black residents saw the largest increase in overdose deaths of any racial or ethnic group in the state. The opioid overdose rate per 100,000 for Black people increased from 36.4 to 51.7 deaths per 100,000 from 2021 to 2022.

“Too many Massachusetts families, particularly families of color, have been impacted by this crisis," Governor Maura Healey said in a statement, "and in order to effectively respond, we need to address the gaps in the system by advancing long-term solutions that include housing, jobs, mental health care and more resources for our cities and towns.”

Alongside the report, the state released an outline of the Healey administration's plans to address rising opioid overdose deaths.

The state is working to start a free overdose prevention hotline similar to Never Use Alone, a number that someone who uses drugs can call before using and if they become unresponsive, the operator calls emergency responders. In 2021, the Never Use Alone hotline saved a North Adams woman's life when she overdosed.

"We know that people use alone and that is the biggest contributor to overdose deaths," Deirdre Calvert, director Bureau of Substance Addiction Services, told the Public Health Council.

Fentanyl was detected in 93 percent of opioid overdose deaths last year when toxicology reports were available. "We have a toxic drug supply," Calvert said.

The DPH also plans to, by the end of the year, complete a feasibility study looking at overdose prevention sites, also known as supervised consumption sites. A study will look at legal issues, funding and existing sites in New York and Vancouver, Goldstein said.

In 2019, a state Harm Reduction Commission report recommended the state pilot one or more supervised consumption sites.

"DPH is going to lean heavily on that prior report that came out," Goldstein said. "We certainly are not going to repeat all of those efforts again, but we are going to add to it by making sure that we have up to date data, as well as conversations with other municipalities and jurisdictions that have moved forward with safe injection facilities or overdose prevention sites."

To further combat the opioid crisis in the Berkshires, 14 harm reduction vending machines will be up and running by the end of the year through Berkshire Harm Reduction.

The first of their kind in the state, the machines will have free supplies like Narcan, medication that can reverse an opioid overdose and sharps containers, said Sarah DeJesus, Berkshire Harm Reduction program manager.

Specific locations for the machines have not yet been selected, DeJesus said, but they will be spread between cities and rural areas where people face more transportation barriers.

“It will have harm reduction supplies available to people 24/7," she said. Similar machines were set up in Ohio, and DeJesus is traveling there to learn more to help the rollout in the Berkshires.