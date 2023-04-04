Contracting company fined by OSHA after roofer seriously injured on North Adams job

NORTH ADAMS — A contracting company was fined thousands of dollars for safety violations after an employee fell from a roof and was seriously injured last summer.

Jose Tamay, 36, was working for JJL Home Improvement on Aug. 18 when he fell roughly 40 feet from the roof of a Church Street home. He was hospitalized with serious injuries that same day, but the Brockton-based business did not report the incident to Occupational Safety and Health Administration as required by law, according to an OSHA spokesperson.

Instead, city police reported the incident to OSHA several weeks later, the spokesperson said.

Workers facing fall risks were also not trained on fall hazards, according to a letter sent in November to the company from OSHA area director Mary Hoye.

For the violations, OSHA proposed $7,459 in penalties for JJL Home Improvement and reduced the fine to $3,730 through an informal settlement.

JJL owner Juan David Lema told The Eagle that this was the first time one of his employees had been injured on a job. Because his company was a subcontractor on the job, Lema said he didn't know that he had to report the incident.

Lema acknowledged that his company had been fined and said that he and his employees have since taken safety classes. “Since [the accident] all workers are taking more safety measures,” he said.

Lema said Tamay has recovered from his injuries but has not worked with his company since the accident and probably wouldn't be able to work again as a roofer.

Attempts to reach Tamay were not successful.

JJL Home Improvement was a subcontractor on the Church Street job for J Smegal Contracting LLC. That company was also investigated but was not cited, according to OSHA.

“We have all our safety precautions in place and a safety program we follow,” said Jason Smegal, owner of J Smegal Contracting.

On the same day of the incident in North Adams, OSHA got a separate complaint about a J Smegal job in Pittsfield. After an investigation, the agency fined the subcontractor on that job, Pittsfield-based J and Z Roofing and Construction, for safety violations, including a repeat serious one, a November letter from Hoye reads.

Workers were seen on a roof 20 feet off the ground without any protection like a guard rail or body harness system, a violation J and Z Roofing and Construction had been cited for at a Pittsfield job before. They were also seen using poor fall protection equipment, according to Hoye's letter.

J Smegal was not cited or fined. For J and Z Roofing, fines were originally $19,146 and reduced to $8,206 through an informal settlement, according to OSHA.

Attempts to reach J and Z Roofing for comment were not successful.

In the past 10 years, OSHA cited two companies for roofing related violations in North Adams and at least 12 in Pittsfield, according to an OSHA database.