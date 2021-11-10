WILLIAMSTOWN — North Adams Mayor Tom Bernard is one of two candidates for interim town manager who will be interviewed Friday.
The other candidate is former Amherst Town Manager Barry L. De Castilho.
“As I’m exploring my [career] options,” Bernard told The Eagle on Wednesday, “I saw that right now Williamstown has a need, and I feel like I have some skills that could be helpful.”
The two candidates are set to be interviewed by the Select Board starting at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Town Hall. The chosen candidate will take over from current interim Town Manager Charles Blanchard, whose contract recently was extended to Nov. 26. The new interim town manager would serve several months until a permanent town manager is hired.
Former Town Manager Jason Hoch resigned in February. Blanchard has held the interim post since April.
Bernard’s term as mayor concludes in early January, when Mayor-elect Jennifer Macksey is sworn in.
Bernard declined to run for reelection to a third term. He first was elected mayor in 2017, taking office in January 2018, ultimately shepherding the city through the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic crisis.
Bernard noted that there is “mutual interest” in his candidacy for the interim role.
“It’s something we’ll have to explore, and I look forward to that conversation,” he said.
Bernard is a graduate of Williams College, with a postgraduate degree from Westfield State University. He has served in administrative positions at Smith College, the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art and the First National Bank of Boston.
Castilho has been involved in municipal administration in North Carolina and Massachusetts since 1972, and is a member of the Select Board in Buckland. He graduated from Brown University and earned a master’s degree from Syracuse University.
The Williamstown Select Board interviewed two other candidates in October, but it passed on both.