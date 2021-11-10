WILLIAMSTOWN — North Adams Mayor Tom Bernard will be one of two candidates interviewed Friday for interim town manager in Williamstown.
The other candidate is former Amherst Town Manager Barry L. De Castilho.
The two are set to be interviewed by the Select Board on Friday afternoon. The chosen candidate will take over from current town manager Charles Blanchard in the coming weeks. The new manager would serve several months until a permanent town manager search can be completed.
Bernard’s term concludes in early January, when Jennifer Macksey will be sworn in as mayor.
This story will be updated.