Over 300 flock to First Baptist Church in North Adams for a very merry Christmas Eve service

NORTH ADAMS — It was a cold and quiet night, but well lit with Christmas lights, as worshippers began flocking to the First Baptist Church for the Christmas Eve service on Saturday.
By the time the service began, there were well over 300 people there, listening to the live band, singing hymns and listening to the Rev. Dave Anderson as he drew their focus to the core reason for Christmas, which celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ.
“Why Jesus? To provide hope that sin and death would not always win,” the pastor asserted. Once God is with one, he went on, “Strength is a place of weakness, courage replaces fear, peace overcomes turmoil, presence in the face of loneliness, love confronting inadequacy and failure, hope overtakes despair, wholeness overwhelming our brokenness.”
The service ended with the worshipers forming a circle at the edge of the sanctuary, each holding a lit candle and singing Christmas hymns.