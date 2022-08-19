Miss Adams Diner owner reacts quickly to help save the life of a choking customer

ADAMS — When an elderly woman eating breakfast at the Miss Adams Diner started choking on some food, owner Pete Oleskiewicz sprang into action and saved her life.
When the woman first started choking on Wednesday morning, a waitress brought the victim some water, which didn’t wash away the problem. So Oleskiewicz told the waitress to call 911, while he quickly brought the woman to her feet and got behind her to perform the Heimlich maneuver.
The move doesn’t always work, but this time it worked with the first try, Oleskiewicz said.
“When you’re the owner of a restaurant and something happens, you’re responsible to administer life-saving actions,” he said.
Oleskiewicz noted that he’s known the victim and her husband for some time, and once worked with the victim in a restaurant years ago.
“It turns out she was choking on a piece of potato,” he said. “So I just picked her up and did the Heimlich. She’s very old, in her 80s I think, so I was very nervous. I didn’t want to hurt her. After, I set her down and made sure she was breathing alright.”
Oleskiewicz deflects any credit for his actions, saying instead the training provided to him and his staff on choking safety by Amalio Jusino, president of Emergency Response Consulting, is what saved a life that day.
“You don’t do this for recognition,” Oleskiewicz noted. “You do it because it’s the right thing to do.”
He said the ambulance took her to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield for observation, and released her after a couple of hours.
Oleskiewicz added that while it was hard on the woman, it was also a traumatic experience for him. He had to take the rest of the day off to decompress.
“I hope it never happens again,” he said.
Oleskiewicz also owns Desperado’s Restaurant in North Adams, and serves as vice president of the North Adams City Council.