NORTH ADAMS — A parked and unoccupied single-engine airplane flipped at the Harriman-and-West Airport some time overnight, causing serious damage.

No one was reported injured.

Sue Mead, vice president of the Greylock Flying Club, said the Cessna 172 plane was found to have turned over Saturday morning.

The plane had been parked on a ramp area at the 836 State Road airport for some time, she said.

Its tail numbers indicate that it is owned by David P. Crowell of Plainfield, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

As of late Saturday morning, steps were being considered to move the airplane from the ramp to allow pilots to maneuver through the area toward taxiways and runways.

The plane was manufactured in 1959. Mead said it is not clear why the aircraft turned over, but noted that recent wind gusts may have loosened or unhooked its tie-down straps.

"It's been really windy this week," Mead said.