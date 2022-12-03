<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Parked single-engine plane flips at North Adams airport at end of a windy week

NORTH ADAMS — A parked and unoccupied single-engine airplane flipped at the Harriman-and-West Airport some time overnight, causing serious damage.

No one was reported injured.

Sue Mead, vice president of the Greylock Flying Club, said the Cessna 172 plane was found to have turned over Saturday morning.

People stand around flipped plane

This Cessna 172 was found flipped early Saturday at the Harriman-and-West Airport in North Adams, possibly due to wind gusts. The plane had been parked and tied down. 

The plane had been parked on a ramp area at the 836 State Road airport for some time, she said. 

Its tail numbers indicate that it is owned by David P. Crowell of Plainfield, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

As of late Saturday morning, steps were being considered to move the airplane from the ramp to allow pilots to maneuver through the area toward taxiways and runways.

The plane was manufactured in 1959. Mead said it is not clear why the aircraft turned over, but noted that recent wind gusts may have loosened or unhooked its tie-down straps. 

"It's been really windy this week," Mead said. 

Larry Parnass can be reached at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com and 413-588-8341.

Tags

Managing editor for innovation

Larry Parnass joined The Eagle in 2016 from the Daily Hampshire Gazette, where he was editor in chief. His freelance work has appeared in the Washington Post, Boston Globe, Hartford Courant, CommonWealth Magazine and with the Reuters news service.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all