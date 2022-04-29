'Photo Angel' Kate Kelley finds an Adams man's baby book in an antique shop and returns it to his family

ADAMS — Recently, a friend of Kate Kelley contacted her with big news: she had set aside a baby book devoted to the childhood of a man from Adams.
Kelley, also known as the Photo Angel, buys photos and old documents and then tracks down the family members to return the antique images to loved ones.
When she saw the baby book, she was floored. It documented the early years of an Adams man born there in 1914 with the name of Anthony Russel Sturtevant. He lived, played, worked and died in the Northern Berkshires.
“It was an absolutely wonderful find,” Kelley said. “Like finding a gold mine!”
It was an item set aside for her by the owner of Gallery 2 Vintage and Antiques Market in Norfolk.
A genealogy buff for years, Kelley only started doing this about a year ago. Since then, she has returned hundreds of photos, birth certificates, diplomas, yearbooks, and baby books to families in 44 states and five countries.
A full-time special education teacher in Attleboro, near the border of Rhode Island, she calls this her hobby, but it’s really her passion.
“It’s such a wonderful hobby,” she told The Eagle. “It’s so much fun. It gives me an overwhelming feeling of joy and keeps me motivated to continue the process.”
Once she had the baby book in hand, she tracked down Sturtevant’s first cousin twice removed, August Menoher, 51, residing in Fayetteville, N.C. Anthony Sturtevant’s father was Delbert Moody Sturtevant, and the first cousin’s great grandmother was Grace Nettie Sturtevant, sister of Anthony Sturtevant’s father. (She wasn't able to locate any local relatives.)
Researching genealogy records, Kelley was able to determine that Anthony Sturtevant died in North Adams at 77 years old in December 1991.
He worked as a teamster at Mount Hope Farm in Williamstown, a truck driver for a variety of firms, and for North Adams Parks and Recreation Department.
“I’m a documentarian, a scrap booker, an ancestry person,” Menoher said. “And I’d been trying to find people from that side of my family. So I was very excited to hear from her.”
She said the baby book would be a special addition to what she’s found so far.
“Tangible ephemera is especially valuable for this,” Menoher noted. She is expecting to receive the book through the mail any day now.
Kelley started her hobby about a year ago tracking down one of her mother’s old photos, and traced the family to Tennessee. Then she began visiting antique stores and flea markets to find other vintage photos.
“My God, I thought, these are someone’s family,” Kelley said.
To be successful, the photo she would trace must have some information to go with it, on the back of the photo or in notes attached. She needs to see a first name, last name and a location.
“No location, no success,” Kelley said. “So many have nothing on them — it’s so sad because that means they’re lost to history.”
The photos she finds have ended up in antique stores from estate sales, or sometimes they’ve simply been misplaced. The earliest photo she was able to return to family was taken in the 1870s.
Kelley started up a Facebook group and a website thephotoangel.net to aid in the searches. She was recently featured in a piece on the "Today Show," and the next day she was floored when about 5,000 people wanted to join the Facebook group.
“In one day,” Kelley said. “I couldn’t believe it. It took me a few days to approve them all.”
Aside from the detective work of tracing down the families, Kelley also enjoys meeting new people and sharing in the joy of the find. One of the families invited her to Thanksgiving dinner, and “now we have this really heartwarming relationship.”
Sometimes, she’ll come across a relative that has no interest in being reunited with old family photos, “but for the most part, they are so moved by the whole thing, it definitely brings somebody great joy.”