Berkshire Eagle columnist and Williamstown sage Phyllis McGuire died Tuesday, after a short illness.

McGuire wrote for The Eagle for years after moving to Williamstown from the New York City borough of Queens 33 years ago.

“That was the longest she lived anywhere in her life,” recalled daughter Jen Sciarratta. “She was always kind of quiet when she lived in the Bronx, but she really came to life in Williamstown and she absolutely loved writing. She felt like it gave her life purpose.”

In a note she wrote to her son and daughter shortly before her passing, McGuire told them that they were her reason for living, Sciarratta added.

Kevin Moran, executive editor of The Eagle, knew McGuire for years, after having met her while working at the North Adams Transcript.

“I came to know Phyllis when I was the managing editor of the North Adams Transcript,” he said. “Phyllis loved her family and dearly missed her late husband, Bill. Of course, her family and her beloved Williamstown served as the basis of so many of her columns.”

Her weekly columns in The Eagle were read widely and anticipated by her loyal readers.

“In every column she wrote about her family, we could relate to the joy, the love, the occasional sadnesses that every family endures, and her perspective and her passion for writing always combined to leave the reader emotionally fulfilled,” Moran said. “Few writers in the Berkshires have as much drive and passion for writing as Phyllis had, and she lived her journalism into her 90th year.

“Writing aside, Phyllis was a most caring and attentive friend, and I enjoyed my visits with her and I will miss her phone calls to wish me a happy birthday and a merry Christmas and sometimes just to check in on me and my family."

McGuire was born in 1931, and on her 90th birthday this year, she was the subject of a birthday parade through downtown Williamstown, on Spring Street, which was attended by students, store owners, friends and family. She loved being a Williamstown resident and will be missed as a vibrant member of the community.

Predeceased by her late husband, William McGuire, she was the mother of Christopher J. McGuire, of Massapequa, N.Y., and Sciarratta, of Bayside, N.Y. She was also the grandmother of Alyssa Sciarratta-Cinturati, Nicholas Sciarratta, Jack McGuire and Mary McGuire. She had two great-grandchildren: Angelo and Ariana Cinturati.

McGuire was born Feb. 25, 1931, in the New York City borough of the Bronx, to Agnes Rizzo Daffee and Philip C. Daffee. She attended Walton High School and went on to work for the Continental Can Corp., where she met her future husband. They were married May 25, 1963, at the Church of Our Saviour on Park Avenue in New York City.

In 1988, Phyllis and William retired to the mountains of Williamstown, after they fell in love with the area while taking their son to and from Williams College. A woman of deep faith, she became a devout parishioner at Saints Patrick and Raphael Church.

McGuire became a columnist for several publications and eventually for The Eagle, for which she delighted in writing articles for her column.

A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at Saints Patrick and Raphael Parish in Williamstown. The Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Homes, 521 West Main St. in North Adams, are in care of arrangements.

To add to the Book of Memories, please visit flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.