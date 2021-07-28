WILLIAMSTOWN — Want to have fun in a family-friendly environment? Well, the Williamstown Historical Museum will hold its Hay Day Fair on Aug. 15.
Located on the grounds of the museum, 32 Ashford Road, the fair will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine. Admission is $10 for a family and $5 for an individual.
"There will be something for everyone, no matter how old or young you are," said Patrick Quinn, chairman of the program.
Sing, dance or just sit back and listen to the live music of Rosin the Beaux. And Accordion Al (aka Al Bedini) will perform, which should get people to tapping their toes.
Upon arriving, children may want to first go to the petting zoo, where animals from Mountain Top Zoo will make them smile. Mountain Top Zoo will also provide pony rides. If it's a tyke's first ride on a pony, Mom or Dad may take a photo.
"It's a lot of work organizing the Hay Day Fair," Quinn said. "My favorite part is when I get to use a bullhorn at the game."
Children compete in various games; fairgoers who are only young in heart like to watch; laughing is beneficial to both physical and mental health.
Winners of sack races, three-legged races, egg/spoon races, etc. will be awarded medals. But, everyone will receive a memento, Quinn said.
The museum building will be open so fairgoers will be able explore the current exhibit, "Sliding Baseball Across Williamstown," which features information about six Major League Baseball players and current major league umpire Chris Conroy, all from Williamstown.
After seeing the items in the silent auction, who would walk away without making a bid? After all, a bidder will become the owner of a painting created by Grant Sun titled "Taconic Trail/Williamstown." Jane Hudson, Robert Lafond and Ellen Jaffe-Halpern also contributed paintings in order to raise funds for the museum.
Also included in the silent auction are a night at The Manhattan Club, a week in a condo in Florida during February break, a gift certificate to Chenail's Farm Stand, and woodworker Hugh Glover has contributed the spoons he carved from Lanesborough’s King Elmer elm. In 2019, King Elmer was designated the Grand Champion American elm in the state.
On the fairgrounds, Norm Jolin will display the wooden bowls and other items he crafted.
“I love what I do,” Jolin said. “I get up at 6 a.m. and go straight to the garage and start working on items customers have ordered or that my wife wants.”
Perhaps it will be a piece of the Bohemian jewelry Mackenzie Haig made by hand that will call out to you, “Buy me."
Some crafters will demonstrate their skills.
And Waubeeka Golf Links head professional Erik Tiele will be coaching.
"I'll hit some golf balls and do some one-on-one teaching," Tiele said when I contacted him at Waubeeka. "Anyone can come up to me. I'll have the golf equipment." Then, he added. "It will be fun. I enjoy teaching."
When hunger strikes, you will have a number of options for satisfying it, including Robin's gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches.
If you have a yen for certain summer favorites, you will not be left wanting: The board of trustees of the Williamstown Historical Museum will be grilling hot dogs and selling ice cream.
The museum held the first Hay Day Fair in 2018, about a year after it moved from the rear of the Milne Public Library on Main Street to the former Little Red Schoolhouse property on Ashford Road, and brought it back in 2019.
"We did not have Hay Day in 2020 due to the coronavirus," Quinn said, "and we are excited to get our signature event back this year so all of us can get out and have fun."