WILLIAMSTOWN — When Jilly Lederman was asked to teach a Russian language course for a winter elective at Pine Cobble School, “I just jumped at the opportunity," the middle school English teacher said.
Lederman, who used to teach linguistics at the college level and is a judge for the National Russian Essay Contest through the American Council of Teachers of Russian, thinks the class might be the only Russian language course for middle or high school students in the Berkshires.
For the first few weeks of the class, the seven students focused on Russian grammar and learning the Cyrillic alphabet, "which was really time consuming," Lederman said.
Then, the world changed, and so did her class.
Russia started mobilizing forces on the Ukrainian border, and Lederman started showing students news reports at the end of class, like clips from the BBC, NBC or CNN.
"I would find the kids would come to class and they would immediately say, 'Can we pull up the news; can we see what's happening?'” Lederman said.
They still worked on learning the language, but also looked at the history of the two countries.
“Which is something I had to educate myself on," Lederman said. "I never really looked at the history of Ukraine, which is complicated and fascinating."
In class, Lederman also shares updates and text conversations she has with her Ukrainian-American friend, whose family still lives in Ukraine. Some fled to Moldova, and others still are in Ukraine. She wants the students to "have more of a personal connection with actual people living in the war zone," she said.
"It's a little bit more personal than watching it on the news," said Benjamin Rosenthal, a seventh grader.
Finn Voisin, a sixth grader, agreed.
"It's different than just reading an article," Voisin said.
In talking to the students about the war, Lederman said, "there's a sense of, 'Well, what can we do to help?' What we can do is educate ourselves. What we can do is speak the truth and also not automatically turn this conflict into 'We are against the Russian people.'
"I definitely had someone outside of school say to me, 'Why are you teaching them Russian? The Russians are the bad guys in the conflict.' That's now how she sees it. This is about government and politics. You can still appreciate Russian language; you can still appreciate Russian culture."
Is there anything important about the invasion the students want people to know?
"The people of Russia aren't really doing this," Voisin said. "It's kind of like the government who is doing this."
"I think it's that wars aren't fought between the citizens of nations," eighth grader James Stenson added, "they are fought between the leaders of the nations and the politicians."
Though the course turned out differently than Lederman envisioned it, she didn't find it difficult to pivot.
"You don't ever study a foreign language in a vacuum," she said. "A language is always connected to people.”