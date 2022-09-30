Former Pitcher's Mound Pub in North Adams to become home for recovery services

NORTH ADAMS — For more than three decades, until it closed last month, the Pitcher's Mound Pub on Ashland Street was a place where locals found fellowship over cold beers and cocktails.

Now, the building will soon be a place where people with substance use disorders can find fellowship in recovery.

Alternative Living Centers plans to offer outpatient services in the former bar, said center president and CEO Paul Supranowicz.

Last week, Supranowicz's real estate company purchased the property on Ashland Street for $260,000, property records show, and he is applying for city permits to change the building's use. The pub closed in August after a 34-year run.

The center currently offers outpatient services in a smaller, rented space also on Ashland Street, and it has recovery housing for about 50 people in a building on nearby Montana Street.

The new outpatient space is about 1,500 square feet larger than the center's current space, Supranowicz said. "As we're growing we need more office space," said Kate Frissell, clinical director of the center. "We have more clients.”

In North Adams, the center works with about 30 clients each day, Supranowicz estimated. The program takes MassHealth and offers services for people who live in Alternative Living Centers recovery housing or people who live elsewhere.

The program is a step in the recovery process. "This is not a detox," Supranowicz said. "After people get medically cleared, they come here for outpatient services.”

Supranowicz plans to renovate the former Pitcher's Mound Pub building, putting in new floors and adding office spaces. Already, he has started to make repairs to the outside. There, the center plans to offer the same services it does in its current space, like group therapy. Each day, the center offers several hours of day treatment to clients.

“The best way I can honestly describe it: it is a deep-dive in to all things recovery and surrounded by support," said Frissell, who is in recovery herself.

Alternative Living Centers started in Pittsfield in 2013 and expanded to North Adams in 2020.

“It's definitely an expansion for the North Adams community to have this available," Supranowicz said. "We want to be a big part of the community in North Adams and be able to offer a service that's been neglected."