Final call at the Pitcher’s Mound Pub in North Adams. One regular says, 'I’m not sure what I’m going to do when it closes'

NORTH ADAMS — When Jack Rivard was 30, his buddy Fritz Spooner suggested they start a bar in the Ashland Street building once home to Teo’s Hot Dogs.

They agreed it could be fun. So they opened the Pitcher’s Mound Pub in 1988, complete with a pool table, foosball and video games. And they were right. It was fun. So much fun, in fact, that they kept the business booming for 34 years, right up through Spooner’s recent passing.

That left his surviving business partner, now 64, with a waning passion for the bar they spent so many years nurturing.

“It just wasn’t the same after that,” Rivard said. “We were partners, friends and family, really. It kind of took the wind out of my sails. So we decided to close.”

The bar’s last day will be Aug. 8. The sale of the building will be final two days later.

As news of the closing spread, generations of North Adams residents and Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts grads expressed grief and shared memories on social media. Many of those still in the area have been stopping by for one last round in their favorite watering hole.

“I told my wife I was hoping to go out quietly, but that’s how it’s turning out,” Rivard said with a chuckle.

Renee Tassone, a long-time regular, started coming in when Teo’s was still in business. She became a regular customer quickly, and later worked at the Pitcher’s Mound for a bit, as did her daughter.

“It’s the kind of place that when you walk in, you feel like it’s your living room,” she said. “We’re happy for Jack and his family, but it’s very sad at the same time.”

Her husband, Chris Tassone, on a barstool by her side, recalled one of his favorite times here.

“Football Sundays were always a lot of fun,” he said with a wistful smile. “We’d all watch the game, with a great spread of food and really good people. We all had lots of laughs.”

The Christmas parties were also legendary, he noted.

Rivard said the busiest times at the pub were usually the nights before MCLA graduation ceremonies, when seniors and their parents crowded into the bar in celebratory spirits. It tended to get pretty crowded, at times forcing the crew to remove tables to make room.

“It was always a big night,” Rivard said.

For years, the kitchen served up pub fare, with specials like Steak Tips Thursday, and Spaghetti Wednesday. The bar crowd was a fun-loving bunch.

“A lot of nights, things would get pretty crazy,” Rivard said. “And there must be a couple of dozen couples who met and fell in love in this bar.”

But as the years passed, things changed. Fewer college students were coming in. Microbreweries and hard seltzers and teas changed the landscape of the business. Fewer people ordered food, and still the years marched on.

Then came COVID-19.

Rivard said that changed everything. The bar closed during the early pandemic and the college went into remote teaching. Nobody was going out, even after the shutdown ended.

“Everything just kind of fizzled out,” Rivard said. “It was fun, but you get older, start having kids. Things change. Most of our customers are like family, but with Fritz gone, it’s just not the same.”

Larry Anderson, a daily customer since the pub opened, said he also frequented Teo’s before the Mound came along.

“When they opened the place, I came with it,” he said. “We had a lot of camaraderie with a lot of really good people. I didn’t miss a day here in 25 to 30 years, except when I was on vacation.”

Anderson and many others looked forward to the Pitcher’s Mound annual golf tournament, where “we used to have a real good time playing golf and drinking.”

When his uncle came for a visit from Britain, Anderson said, “We had a ball. He loved it here, and they treated him like gold.”

Anderson, 77, looked around at the mementos, photos and regulars sitting at the bar, talking and laughing.

“I’m not sure what I’m going to do when it closes,” he said. “I’m going to sorely miss this place.”