Is the Pitcher's Mound Pub in North Adams still open? Yes, but not for long

According to the pub's owner, The Pitcher's Mound Pub in North Adams will be open until the middle of August.

NORTH ADAMS — Recent posts on social media have erroneously been saying that the Pitcher's Mound Pub on Ashland Street is closed.

According to co-owner Jack Rivard, the bar is still open, but will be closed for good during the second week in August. So there's still time to stop by the local establishment for one last round. 

In a recent post on the bar’s Facebook page, bar management announced the closing of a North Adams institution that has been in business for 34 years.

“After 34 years, we will soon be calling our final ‘last call,’” the post reads. “The Rivard and Spooner families thought they were just buying a business in July 1988, but it ended up being so much more. We thank you all for your patronage and your friendship. So many wonderful memories have been made. We consider so many of you as family and that will not change after the doors are closed. Those bonds will remain forever. We still have a few weeks before closing — please stop by for one last cold one!”

Berkshires After Dark: College pub for the public

There has already been a party to celebrate the bar’s history, organized by alumni of MCLA to honor the popular college hangout spot. Rivard said there might be another during its last weekend, but plans are not yet firm.

Scott Stafford can be reached at sstafford@berkshireeagle.com or 413-281-4622.

