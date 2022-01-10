NORTH ADAMS — The long-empty Tower and Porter Block at 34-36 Eagle Street is closer to becoming apartments.
The Planning Board approved a special permit for the project on Monday night.
Veselko Buntic, a New York City-based developer who submitted a proposal to redevelop the Mohawk Theater last year, has plans to build an eight-unit apartment building with commercial space on the ground floor.
In 2016, Buntic and a then-business partner purchased the building for $60,000, and in 2018 proposed a 27-room hotel for the property, but the hotel did not materialize. The main hurdle was his business partner, Buntic has said, whom he no longer is working with.
A special permit was on the Planning Board's agenda at its meeting last month, but Buntic had technical issues and the hearing was rescheduled to Monday's meeting.
“I think this is fantastic to see more housing for the city," Planning Board member Lynette Bond said. “We know in North Adams we are facing a housing shortage. I applaud you."
Member Brian Miksic echoed Bond. “I really look forward to seeing this come to fruition," he said. "It's a beautiful building and a great spot. Filling it up is going to make a huge impact on this city."