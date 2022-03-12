NORTH ADAMS — The Plant Connector is growing.

The plant shop and gallery is moving from its storefront on Eagle Street and opening April 1 in a larger space, at 73 Main St.

Expect more plants — a lot more plants.

“I definitely plan on tripling the amount of plants I have in the shop,” said Emilee Yawn, who owns the business with Bonnie Marks. “I’m hoping it’s really fun and lush and a good space for us.”

The co-owners are planning to host more events and feature artists’ work in the space. They also are setting up a “refillery,” where people can buy household supplies from a bulk stash and take them home in reusable containers, in order to reduce waste.

Yawn’s goal? “I want more space for us to be creative and make things together ... kind of combining maker culture and plants along with sustainability.”

The expansion comes about a year-and-a-half after the business opened. Marks and Yawn first met while working at Jacob’s Pillow.

“We just hit it off super well,” Yawn said. After Yawn was laid off amid the coronavirus pandemic, the two opened the shop on Eagle Street in October 2020.

While locked down at home during the earlier days of the pandemic, some people turned to houseplants.

“It definitely was trendy during the pandemic,” Yawn said. But, it doesn’t look like people’s love for greenery is going away — compared with the previous year, Yawn said. “We’re still seeing an increase in business every month. ... We’re feeling like people are still going to love their plants.”

The new storefront provides more space for plants and the business’ classes. Recently, Yawn forgot to set a limit for a class on making terrariums with air plants and dried flowers, and 17 people showed up, she said. “It was really a challenge to get people in there.”

Marks is excited to move onto Main Street.

“I think it’s time to revitalize the downtown of North Adams,” she said. “It’s just a great town.”

The shop will have artists and makers take over part of the space, with Sift Ceramics featured in the space first.

There also will be free resources, like a library of plant-related tools and books, a seed library, and an area where people can exchange plant cuttings, Yawn said.

“It is a shop, I’m not going to lie,” she said. “But, we really do love our community.”

Yawn is installing a corkboard on an 8-foot-by-10 foot wall, for people to post on.

“We do it online a lot, but it’s going to be nice to have a space to visually see everything,” she said. “I think it’s going to be fun.”