The Porches Inn appears poised to expand with a new building. But first it has to demolish two houses on the property

NORTH ADAMS — The Porches Inn, a hotel on River Street across from the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Arts, is seeking to expand.

The company that owns it, Berkshire Hills Development Co., wants to demolish two houses, at 22 and 28 Veazie St., properties it bought more than a decade ago, and replace them with a new building that would increase the hotel's rooms from 47 to 58, plus adding social spaces for guests.

A rendering shows a sleek red building with large windows on Veazie Street next to the existing Studio 9, Porches' performance and recording studio space.

That is according to recently submitted plans and a special-permit application the hotel sent to the city's Planning Board. An agenda for Monday's Planning Board meeting has not yet been posted, but a recently published legal notice says it will include a public hearing on the inn's application.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at City Hall and on Zoom. Information about how to virtually join will be in the meeting agenda when it is published.

In 2001, the inn opened with a row of brightly colored Victorian houses on River Street that face Mass MoCA.

Through communication with its lawyer, the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The recently proposed addition is not the only development project the hotel has in process. Last year, the company unveiled plans to build a restaurant at a space that used to be a soup kitchen on River Street between Crossey Place and Veazie Street.

Now, action on the recently proposed expansion will come first.

"For a variety of reasons, progress with that [restaurant] project is unexpectedly delayed, so BHDC [Berkshire Hills Development Co.] wants the inn expansion to take priority," its application for the recent proposal reads.

It appears there could be more Porches Inn projects in the future. In the past few months, the company has purchased properties near the inn.

Last week, it paid $400,000 for 38 Veazie St., and in late February, it purchased 13 Veazie St. for $10,000, according to records filed in the Northern Berkshire Registry of Deeds.