NORTH ADAMS — A new restaurant may be coming to River Street.
The owners of Porches Inn, Berkshire Hills Development Co., recently submitted plans to the city requesting a special permit to redevelop properties it owns and construct a new restaurant on River Street between between Crossey Place and Veazie Street.
The plans include turning nearby lots into parking, building an outdoor patio, and adding landscaping and green space. It also includes tearing down a building that it purchased from Harvest Christian Ministries in 2018.
The eatery plans to be open five days a week to serve lunch and dinner. "The Restaurant will add jobs and continue to add vibrancy and promote further economic development in the neighborhood and the City as a whole," the application reads.
The Planning Board is expected to take up the special permit application at its meeting next month. The application also notes the project will need approval from the Conservation Commission.