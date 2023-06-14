Northern Berkshire EMS piloting a post-overdose outreach program to reduce opioid overdose deaths

NORTH ADAMS — Northern Berkshire EMS has launched a new program to help people who have recently overdosed on opioids.

By providing resources and support in the aftermath of an overdose, organizers hope to turn the tide of an epidemic that has claimed hundreds of lives in Berkshire County since 2010.

The Berkshire Post Overdose Program is still in its infancy — it was launched earlier this year — and recently got its first referral.

"I think the big thing is having people be aware that we are here to help," said Adam O'Neil, Northern Berkshire EMS administrative deputy chief who oversees the new pilot program.

"We want to try to make it as least cumbersome as we can."

A person who has overdosed can opt into the new program or be referred in by a friend or family member. EMS staff reach out via phone, and if the person is interested then they will do a home visit wearing street clothing rather than their uniform and driving an unmarked car to be discreet, O'Neil said.

First responders can connect them to resources like therapists or doctors, or supplies like fentanyl test strips, a sharps container and Narcan, medication that can reverse an opioid overdose.

Currently, Northern Berkshire EMS workers can only do a "cold hand off," and give the person the information to reach out to programs rather than make a call for them. The EMS service is working on an application for state-approval of a Mobile Integrated Health Care program, which would allow EMS to give some care and services outside of a hospital.

Sometimes wound injection sites can get infected, and it can be dangerous when left untreated, O'Neil said, but EMS workers can't give someone antibiotics. With a Mobile Integrated Health Care program, they would be able to without making a trip to the hospital.

The project has been in development for several years, said Andy Ottoson, a senior public health planner at the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission, which provided funding to start the Northern Berkshire pilot. Eventually, the commission wants to see programs like it spread across the county.

It also helps people in rural areas where there are barriers to health care access, O'Neil said. The ambulance service responds to calls primarily in 10 communities over more than 250 square miles, including North Adams, Williamstown, Stamford, Rowe, Florida, Monroe and New Ashford. Last year, they responded to 70 opiate-related calls, and so far this year, they have responded to 22, according to EMS data.

Through the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission, Northern Berkshire EMS workers received training from Stephen Murray, a former Northern Berkshire EMS paramedic and now a harm reduction program manager at Boston Medical Center, where he is working on research about post-overdose programs.

It's key to do the outreach a day or few days after the overdose instead of right away, Murray said. "After someone experiences an overdose they aren't in a great place to have a conversation about what to do in their life," he said. Oftentimes, the person is in a painful withdrawal, which Murray, who is in long-term recovery, has experienced more than a dozen times.

"It's like being sick with the worst flu you've ever had and multiply it by 1,000," he said. “That would not be a good time to have a conversation about treatment or other options.”

When he was a paramedic, as a person also in recovery he would sometimes connect with someone who overdosed later after seeing them in the community or if they reached out to him on social media, and those followup conversations were always much more successful than those immediately after an overdose, he said. One person he revived was not nice to him in the moments after the overdose, but now they've become good friends.

There are similar post-overdose programs across the country and state, but many in Massachusetts are through police or fire departments, sometimes with a behavioral health specialist, O'Neil and Ottoson said. In Northampton, for example, some police officers are specially trained to provide post-overdose resources through the Drug Addiction and Recovery Team.

"Locally we wanted to take a different approach and utilize EMS, for a couple different reasons," O'Neil said. "One we tend to be viewed differently by the public than police or fire departments."

Another advantage is that EMS workers can provide some medical care like tending to wounds.

There's evidence that these post-overdose programs can work. Massachusetts cities and towns with high opioid-related first responder calls that have post-overdose programs have less opioid overdoses compared to those without programs, according to research from Boston Medical Center and Boston University School of Public Health.

The planning commission is in touch with other EMS providers across the county about starting similar programs. Rollout has been slower than expected, as EMS services were hard-hit by the pandemic and left some understaffed, Ottoson said.

“It's a huge lift to take this on."