Details emerge on proposed passenger train service linking North Adams to Boston. Including a possible cost of $2.187 billion

NORTH ADAMS — Details of proposed passenger train service between North Adams to Boston are emerging, as state transportation officials enter a second year of planning spurred by a 2019 law.

A new train station and train layover facility in North Adams would be needed as part of a potentially $2.187 billion project.

That was revealed during an online workshop presented by MassDOT Wednesday evening that drew 155 attendees, including state representatives and local officials.

Makaela Niles, the MassDOT project manager of the Northern Tier Passenger Rail Study, explained that the project is in the very early design phase in which ridership, rail upgrades, costs and proposed station locations are rough estimates given the information they have been able to gather so far.

State Rep. John Barrett III, D-North Adams, attended the briefing, and seemed anxious to see it move forward.

“When I look at the $2.1 billion cost, compared to what we have invested in roads and bridges, this to me is a very small price,” Barrett said. “And I think we’ll get that money back. It’s a great incentive for private investment near the stations.”

State Rep. Tricia Farley Bouvier, D-Pittsfield, agreed that the project carries “a relatively low cost.”

The route of the line is established on existing rails between North Adams and Boston.

Anna Barry and Paul Nelson, engineers with the HNTB Corporation, which is under contract with the state to study the possible rail line, presented two alternative plans. One would cost less to build, at roughly $1.04 billion, or about $7.3 million per mile. The alternative, at about $2.18 billion, would cost roughly $15.4 million per mile.

The main difference in the cost is how much is invested in upgrading rails along the line. More upgrades will make the trip faster and smoother, and would cost about twice as much.

Their study showed that the higher-cost model would attract more ridership because the travel time would rival that of a car trip to Boston, at around three hours. The lower cost project would take more time, or nearly four hours.

Preliminary plans include stations at Boston, Fitchburg, Greenfield and North Adams. Later iterations of the proposal might include more stations, especially in the eastern zones.

The engineers’ forecasts of train travel showed that it could be feasible, even with existing freight train traffic.

The concept includes a new train station and passenger platform in downtown North Adams, near the Western Gateway Heritage State Park. Locations for that, and for the proposed train layover facility, have not been determined.

Potential departure times for five trains per day leaving North Adams eastbound could be 6:32 a.m., 9:32 a.m., 12:32 p.m., 3:32 p.m., and 6:32 p.m.

The project could provide faster and cheaper travel opportunities for people in Western Massachusetts with the added bonus of getting cars off the roads and lessening CO2 emissions.

Initial ridership projections showed North Adams annual boardings of up to 440 passengers, with annual boardings in Boston in the range of 20,000 to 50,000 passengers, although the consultants say those estimates could grow as the study progresses and considers more factors.

One of the economic impacts of such a project would be new private investment in commercial and residential projects near new train stations. New rail stations typically attract millions in new investment to capture dollars spent by disembarking travelers and new residents.