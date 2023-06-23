An invasive plant is threatening the biodiversity of Mount Greylock. Here's what volunteers are doing to keep garlic mustard at bay

LANESBOROUGH — There’s an invader along the roads and trails of Mount Greylock that’s silently changing the forest floor and choking out local plants and butterflies.
It’s called garlic mustard, and because it grows early in the season and has no natural predators, it’s taking hold. Garlic mustard can sweep the landscape, creating tall fields of green and white.
The state Department of Conservation and Recreation has an ongoing effort to check its growth, with Mount Greylock as a key focus.
In late May a team 10 volunteers from Eversource descended on the tallest mountain in Massachusetts and spent hours hunting down and killing the biennial flowering plant. Aimee Henderson of Belchertown is a community relations specialist with the utility company, and on a normal day at work she dresses in business attire. But on this day she donned an Eversource T-shirt, sweatshirt, jeans and a high-visibility vest.
From the visitors center on Rockwell Road, the volunteers carpooled to sites along the road, parking in designated areas.
They were given heavy black trash bags, then identified and pulled garlic mustard by the root, depositing the plants in the bags. The volunteers worked alone and pooled their efforts as they came across large patches of garlic mustard.
Henderson was able to fill one bag and a second bag half-way in the four hours volunteers spent on the mountain.
“I think that protecting our natural resources is really important,” Henderson said. “Mount Greylock is such a gem to have in Western Mass.”
The soil in the Berkshires seems to be more susceptible to invasion by garlic mustard than other areas in the state, said Kristina Stinson, associate professor of plant ecology and conservation at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.
When Stinson began studying garlic mustard years ago, she noticed that where mustard garlic grows, tree seedlings don’t, suggesting it's "sort of choking out the local flora."
But garlic mustard’s impacts go further than just taking up room, crowding out seedlings. Its chemistry is toxic to the fungi that assist tree roots to access water and nutrients.
“Because it has an impact on tree seedlings, it is really impacting the future canopy of our forest,” she said.
Stinson listed types of trees that garlic mustard has shown particular harm: sugar maple, red maple and white ash. Its impacts aren’t limited to hard woods. Red pine and white pine are also affected.
Then there are the cabbage butterflies. These small white butterflies mistake garlic mustard for their native host plant. But garlic mustard doesn’t provide the same nutrients, so, “it’s also become sort of an ecological trap,” Stinson said.
Finally, using DNA sequencing, researchers have looked at the fungal community underground — before and after garlic mustard has taken over.
“After an invasion, they’re incredibly different,” she said, adding that over five to six years, “It really changes the soil profile pretty dramatically.”
Garlic mustard from Eurasia isn’t the only invasive species on Mount Greylock. Others include nonnative honeysuckle shrubs, Oriental bittersweet, glossy buckthorn and European buckthorn, Japanese barberry, multiflora rose, Cyprus spurge, wild chervil and Japanese knotwood.
“I don’t think eradication of most of our invasives is attainable,” said Nancy Putnam, senior ecologist and coordinator for Areas of Critical Environmental Concern for the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. “Most of them have been present here in Massachusetts for a long time."
Since 2016, crews have been hand-pulling invasives on the roads of Mount Greylock.
"Preservation of biodiversity is really the key," Putnam said, adding that there are many rare species of plants and animals on the state's highest peak.
“We work bottom up,” Putnam said, since the plant takes more time to mature at higher elevations on Mount Greylock.
There are a few reasons for this approach.
Garlic mustard thrives on sunlight. Roads and trails tend to allow in more sunlight than the interior woods, so there’s a lot of spread in those places, and seed can be brought in by road, on gravel, as well as on tires and hiking boots.
The state used to target the plant at the state-owned Greylock Glen in Adams as well but has stopped those efforts for now.
“We just didn’t think it was cost effective,” Putnam said, adding the state spends about $200,000 a year on controlling invasives at DCR lands.
There’s also a limited window to do the work. Garlic mustard needs to be pulled once it emerges in spring but before it seeds, typically in early to mid-July.
Putnam said, "The goal is to protect the abundance and distribution of our native plants and the integrity of our natural plant communities."