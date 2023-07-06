Maynard Seider, an expert on labor history in the Northern Berkshires, reflects on the closure of North Adams Regional Hospital and the plans to bring it back

NORTH ADAMS — When critical access regulations change, they usually change for the worse, says Maynard Seider.
So, when it was announced last week new changes in federal rules could allow North Adams Regional Hospital to reopen this winter, Seider was elated.
The emeritus professor of sociology at the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts wrote about the hospital’s closure in 2014 and its fallout in his 2019 book, “The Gritty Berkshires: A People’s History from the Hoosac Tunnel to Mass MoCA.”
Seider retired from MCLA in 2010 after teaching there for more than three decades. He spoke with The Eagle on Wednesday about the history of the hospital closure — more than 500 people lost their jobs — and its impact on the region.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q: I’m curious what you thought when you heard last week that Berkshire Health Systems has plans to potentially reopen North Adams Regional Hospital?
A: My reaction was one of surprise and also one of happiness. I had no idea anything was
changing in terms of the critical access (regulations). Usually, when things change, they change for the worse. To see a change for the better was even more of a shock. For example, one of the things that’s changed for the worse over the last 40 or 50 years is hospital closings. There’s just been a huge number of hospital closings mostly in mostly in rural areas, but not just in rural areas. I think since the ‘70s and ‘80s, there have been cuts in in social programs during that period of time. The level of income inequality has gone up in the U.S. ... I didn’t really hear any sort of social economic good news for quite a while.
Q: Why did you feel it was important to include the hospital closure in “The Gritty Berkshires”? What is its historical significance for the region?
A: It was probably as big an event as the closure of Sprague [Electric]. It’s a labor issue and those are the issues that I was facing. 530 people lost their jobs in three days. Some of them regained them, some of them had to travel to Berkshire Medical Center and some of them left the area. So there was a big labor issue, and I had already interviewed people who were active in the nurses union and at the hospital. ... So I knew those people, I knew their background. I knew the history of union organizing. And in one sense to me, it was very much like what happened at Sprague. The other thing, of course, is it’s a disaster for the community. In a way, it’s different than Sprague [closing] — people lose their jobs, but they still they still had a hospital. But here, they lost that.
Q: Can you talk more about the research and writing you’ve done on the closure of the hospital?
A: As far as my research, it was mostly reading what was in The Eagle and iBerkshires, talking to Dick Dassatti [an activist with the North County Cares Coalition] and other people that I knew. And then I went online and read about hospital closures all across the country and saw that it was part of a what I would call a neo-liberal trend: If you can’t make enough money doing it then let’s just close it down and make people drive a little bit a little bit further.
It was just such an outrageous situation for people, for people who are in the hospital to have to leave the hospital, people who expected to be in the hospital. People were very angry and hurt and frustrated.
Q: A section of your book, “The Gritty Berkshires,” is titled “MoCA expands while the hospital closes.” In it, you write about how weeks before the hospital closure announcement, the state House of Representatives approved $25 million in grant funding for the museum’s expansion. You write that “neoliberalism had hit home.” Can you explain that more?
A: I was hopeful that the politicians would do more [about the 2014 closure] and they said things, but I didn’t see very much happening. And then ... the same month, MoCA gets $25.4 million from the state to expand. I know they’re different pots of money. But still, just the optics of it just seem to me pretty outrageous.
MoCA was always seen as “an engine of economic development.” In other words, we need to find something outside of the government and, you know, to find ways in which things will develop. As it turns out, though, they need government money to get started. ... Nothing against art or museums, but I’m just saying I think more is needed.
Giving money to an organization, to a group, hoping that things will get started, I don’t think it necessarily bears fruit in a way that something like the Green New Deal might where you directly pay people to build roads, to build schools, to build hospitals, you know, to build bridges to build tunnels and so on. This is a way of giving money to an entity and you hope the money will as they say, quote, trickle down. This [neoliberalism] is a way of giving money to an entity and you hope the money will as they say “trickle down.”
Q: What else is important for the general public and the community to know, or remember, about the history of the hospital closure and health care in this area as the community digests this news about the plans to reopen the hospital?
A: Well, it’s been 10 years, so there are a significant number of people who certainly remember 10 years ago, but then there are newcomers to the community and younger people who don’t have that memory. ... I think one of the things I would ask them to remember is that people didn’t sit down quietly when it came down. They immediately went to the hospital to protest. They had meetings, they were organized into unions, and other kinds of groups, and they went to Boston. So it wasn’t as if people sat back quietly. I would hope the same kind of thing would happen today in terms of pushing for a really good full-service hospital.